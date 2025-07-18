Cribs for Kids, Baby Safety Foundation, & Safe Kids Worldwide Announce the Safe Sleep Building Blocks Grant Recipients

Practice the ABCs of Safe Sleep: Alone, on their Back, in a safety-approved Crib—every nap, every night. Packed with essential tools for safe infant sleep, this Safe Sleep Survival Kit will be delivered to each of the 40 Building Blocks Grant awardees.

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cribs for Kids , in partnership with Baby Safety Foundation (Formerly JPMA Cares) and Safe Kids Worldwide , is proud to announce the 40 recipients of the Safe Sleep Building Blocks Grant Program. This nationwide initiative, made possible through a generous grant from Baby Safety Foundation, provides essential infant safe sleep products, education, and community outreach support to organizations dedicated to reducing sleep-related infant deaths.“We are thrilled to support these 40 outstanding organizations as they work to educate families and provide critical safe sleep resources,” said Judy Bannon, Chief Executive Officer of Cribs for Kids. “Through this grant program, we are strengthening safe sleep initiatives in communities that need it most.”Each of the 40 awarded organizations will receive: 20 Safe Sleep Survival Kits, each containing a Cribette play yard, a Cribette sheet, a Snoozzzette wearable blanket, a Sleep Baby Safe & Snug board book, a pacifier, and safe sleep education materials. They will also receive a variety of Community Outreach Support materials, such as a Cribs for Kids Education Package (50 brochures, 50 door hangers, 25 fliers, five posters, and two Safe Sleep Sammi/Sasha Toy Kits), and a Safe Sleep Building Blocks electronic badge for awarded organizations’ websites and marketing materialsThe selected recipients of the Safe Sleep Building Blocks Grant Program are:Angels Protection, Inc., Aldan, PAArvada Fire, Arvada, COBLACK Wellness & Prosperity Center, Fresno, CABourbon County Health Department, Paris, KYBundles of Joy Baby Essentials, Summerville, SCChild Care Resource Network, Buffalo, NYCKF Addiction Treatment, Inc., Salina, KSCrawford County Health & Human Services, Prairie du Chien, WICuddles & Coo Diaper Pantry, Lexington, KYDent County Health Center, Salem, MODerrick Stone Safe Sleep, Knoxville, TNEast Jefferson General Hospital, Metairie, LAEmergency Health Services Federation, New Cumberland, PAErie Family Center, Erie, PAEssentia Health & Safe Kids NE Minnesota, Duluth, MNGeorgia Kinship Project Inc., Warner Robins, GAHarrisonburg Fire Department, Harrisonburg, VAHOPE Network for Single Mothers, Menomonee Falls, WIInfant Loss Resources, St. Louis, MOK-State Research & Extension Sedgwick County, Wichita, KSMedina Regional Hospital, Hondo, TXMental Health Resources, Inc., Clovis, NMOkeechobee Healthy Start Coalition, Okeechobee, FLOuachita County Medical Center, Camden, ARSafe Kids Athens, Athens, GASafe Kids Central Georgia, Macon, GASafe Kids Colorado Springs, Colorado Springs, COSafe Kids Grand Forks, East Grand Forks, MNSafe Kids Granville County, Oxford, NCSafe Kids MS led by Children’s of Mississippi, Jackson, MSSafe Kids Oakland County, Southfield, MISafe Kids Oconto County, Oconto, WISafe Kids Randolph County, Asheboro, NCSafe Kids Southern NJ, Camden, NJSt. Luke Community Healthcare, Ronan, MTSummit County Health Department, Park City, UTThe Alli and Aiden Foundation, Matthews, NCUSD 368 Paola Parents as Teachers Consortium, Paola, KSWind River Family and Community Health Care, Riverton, WYZion Tabernacle Food Pantry, Ozone Park, NY“The Baby Safety Foundation is proud to support Cribs for Kids and these dedicated recipient organizations through this grant program," said Lisa Trofe, Executive Director of the Foundation. "By expanding access to safe sleep education and essential products, we’re working together to help ensure every family—regardless of circumstances—has the resources they need to keep their babies safe.”Cribs for Kids, Baby Safety Foundation, and Safe Kids Worldwide congratulate these organizations and commend them for their dedication to ensuring all babies have a safe place to sleep. By equipping these groups with essential resources, we are collectively working toward a future where every family has access to life-saving safe sleep education and products.###About Baby Safety FoundationBaby Safety Foundation (formerly JPMA Cares) is the philanthropic arm of the Baby Safety Alliance (formerly Juvenile Products Manufacturers Association (JPMA)) and the broader baby and children’s products industry. As a 501(c)(3) charitable organization, Baby Safety Foundation aims to create better outcomes for infants and toddlers by reducing preventable injuries and deaths and providing families in need with donations of time, talent, and product.Baby Safety Foundation Media ContactKali PetersonDirector of Marketing and CommunicationsBaby Safety Foundationkpeterson@babysafetyalliance.org(321) 297-4583About Safe Kids WorldwideSafe Kids Worldwide is a nonprofit organization working to reduce unintentional injuries to children ages 0-19 and build sustainable systems that support injury prevention. Safe Kids works with strategic partners and an extensive network of more than 400 coalitions in the U.S. to reduce traffic injuries, drownings, sleep-related deaths, falls, burns, poisonings, and more. We achieve this work through a public health approach that includes research, interventions to educate and raise awareness, safety device distribution and advocacy at the federal, state, and local levels. Safe Kids also supports a worldwide alliance of like-minded organizations in more than 20 countries. Since 1988, Safe Kids and its partners have contributed to a more than 60 percent reduction in the rate of fatal childhood unintentional injury in the U.S. Learn more at safekids.org.Safe Kids Worldwide Media ContactGary KartonContent AdvisorSafe Kids Worldwidegkarton@safekids.org(202) 604-5350About Cribs for KidsCribs for Kidsis a national non-profit organization dedicated to reducing the risk of infant injury and death from suffocation and SIDS in unsafe sleep environments. Since 1998, Cribs for Kidshas been making an impact on reducing the rate of infant sleep-related deaths by providing safe sleep education to the public, free community-based programming, and distributing portable cribs and other safe sleep product to families in need. Cribs for Kids operates through a network of partner organizations who replicate our programs and distribute safe sleep product in their communities.

