Cribs for Kids Launches the Barbara Clemons Emergency Relief Fund with $5,000 Annual Donation from Korbex International

Korbex International's Check Presentation to Barbara Clemons' family with Judy Bannon at the 2025 Women of Achievement Awards.

Cribs for Kids transforms the loss of a beloved colleague into a life-saving emergency relief fund, providing cribs for babies affected by natural disasters.

Barb's unwavering dedication to helping families in crisis left an indelible mark on our mission and on all of us who had the privilege of working alongside her.” — Judy Bannon, CEO/Founder of Cribs for Kids

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cribs for Kids is proud to announce the launch of the Barbara Clemons Emergency Relief Fund, a dedicated initiative to provide cribs and safe sleep resources to families affected by natural disasters and emergencies. This fund will ensure that babies in crisis situations have a safe place to sleep, reinforcing Cribs for Kids’ mission to “help every baby sleep safer.”The Barbara Clemons Emergency Relief Fund honors the legacy of Barbara Clemons, a beloved Cribs for Kids staff member who served as Director of Product Development for 14 years until her passing from COVID-19 in 2020. Barbara was instrumental in coordinating the distribution of cribs and infant safety products, including organizing emergency relief shipments to families in crisis. A passionate advocate for infant safe sleep, she dedicated her life to educating communities and ensuring that every baby had a safe place to sleep. This fund continues her invaluable work, providing critical resources to those affected by natural disasters and emergencies.“Barb was a tireless advocate for infant safe sleep. Her unwavering dedication to helping families in crisis left an indelible mark on our mission and on all of us who had the privilege of working alongside her,” said Judy Bannon, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Cribs for Kids. “This emergency relief fund, created in her honor, helps provide cribs and safe sleep products to families in need during disasters, ensuring that even in the most challenging times, babies have access to safe sleep.”Kicking off this initiative, Korbex International, the trusted manufacturer of Cribs for Kids’ safe sleep products, has committed to an annual $5,000 donation to support the fund. This contribution will help provide cribs to emergency shelters and relief agencies such as FEMA and the Red Cross, ensuring that families in need have access to life-saving safe sleep environments."We are honored to support the Barbara Clemons Emergency Relief Fund, commemorating the incredible legacy of Barbara Clemons,” said Kory Pomon of Korbex International. “Her dedication to Cribs for Kids and her tireless advocacy for infant safe sleep continues to inspire us. Through this annual donation, we aim to uphold the values she championed and provide critical resources to those in need. Barbara's memory lives on through our collective efforts, ensuring every baby has a safe place to sleep."For more information about the Barbara Clemons Emergency Relief Fund or to contribute, please visit https://www.cribsforkids.org/barbara-clemons-emergency-relief-fund/ ###Note to Editors: Any imagery of sleeping infants accompanying this story must adhere to the American Academy of Pediatrics Safe Sleep Recommendations. For examples of safe sleep imagery, visit our Safe Sleep Lifestyle Photo Album on Flickr or review our Safe Sleep Photography Guidelines on the Cribs for Kids website.About Cribs for KidsCribs for Kids is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to preventing sleep-related infant deaths by providing safe sleep education, free community-based programs, and safe sleep products to families in need. Since its founding in 1998, Cribs for Kids has distributed over one million portable cribs through our dedicated network of partner organizations throughout the country.About Korbex InternationalKorbex International is a leading manufacturer of safe sleep products, partnering with organizations like Cribs for Kids to ensure all infants have a secure and comfortable sleep environment.

