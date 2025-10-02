Rogue Valley Microdevices and C2MI Sign MOU to Offer Fast-Track MEMS Platform Creation and Deployment

Rogue Valley Microdevices team with 300mm wafer

Through this MOU, the two organizations will pool expertise and infrastructure to give customers greater access to essential resources.

We're delighted to join forces with Rogue Valley Microdevices. Combining strengths and sharing access to our world-class facilities opens new opportunities for customers on both sides of the border.” — Marie-Josée Turgeon, CEO of C2MI

PALM BAY, FL, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rogue Valley Microdevices (RVM) and the MiQro Innovation Collaborative Centre ( C2MI ) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to strengthen collaboration in MEMS and semiconductor manufacturing. By combining complementary expertise, the organizations will accelerate innovation and expand customer access to advanced technologies.Rogue Valley Microdevices is a MEMS foundry specializing in the design, prototyping, and manufacture of MEMS devices for a diverse global customer base. C2MI is a world-class innovation centre in manufacturing MEMS, advanced semiconductor assembly, printed electronics and quantum superconductive chips. Together, they will create a stronger value chain for organizations in the MEMS and semiconductor fields—supporting the journey from ideas to proof of concept, in order to speed up commercialization of new technologies and products.“This partnership between Rogue Valley Microdevices and C2MI allows us to collaborate and share resources,” said Jessica Gomez, CEO and founder of Rogue Valley Microdevices. “By leveraging each other’s facilities and complementary capabilities, we can fast track the creation and deployment of next-generation MEMS platforms, including advancements in 300mm technology.”Marie-Josée Turgeon, CEO of C2MI added, “We are delighted to join forces with Rogue Valley Microdevices. By combining our strengths and sharing access to our world-class facilities, we will be opening new opportunities for customers on both sides of the border. This collaboration exemplifies our commitment to supporting our partners’ growth and to advancing innovation in the next generation of MEMS.”Through this MOU, the two organizations will pool expertise and infrastructure to give customers greater access to essential resources. As demand for 300mm technology grows, Rogue Valley Microdevices and C2MI will collaborate to open new pathways for innovation in advanced microelectronics and MEMS.Update on RVM’s 300mm-capable MEMS FabRogue Valley Microdevices is continuing the build-out of its new 50,000-square-foot microfabrication facility in Palm Bay, Florida—expected to become the first 300mm-capable pure-play MEMS foundry in the U.S. Since 2003, RVM has partnered with customers to take designs from lab to fab, successfully commercializing MEMS and sensor technologies from its Medford, Oregon facility. With the addition of Palm Bay, the company will offer a strategically located second source, strengthening both manufacturing excellence and supply chain resilience. As the facility nears its anticipated opening, RVM expects to begin accepting orders for dielectric and conductive films in December, followed by MEMS devices and post-CMOS processing in early 2026.Today, MEMS and related devices are central to industries ranging from biotechnology and industrial sensing to photonics. With the migration to larger substrates, RVM’s new facility will deliver modern capabilities and scalable manufacturing to meet the evolving needs of its customers.Update on C2MI FabAnchored in Canada’s semiconductor manufacturing ecosystem, C2MI nears completion of new 11,000 square feet extension, mostly made of class ISO4 cleanroom. The extension will host advanced packaging and wafer post-processing capabilities on both 200mm and 300mm wafers, while also establishing the first pure play industrial-scale facility for superconducting quantum chips.With this extension, C2MI will continue to offer a truly unique bridge between academia and industry—combining a collaborative research environment with an innovative approach to intellectual-property management and a fully integrated industrial development chain, accelerating the creation of cutting-edge technologies and significantly reducing commercialization risks for our customers.Visit Rogue Valley Microdevices at SEMICON West Rogue Valley Microdevices welcomes meeting with prospective customers and partners at SEMICON West, October 7-9 in Phoenix, AZ, at booth #777. Please email sales@roguevalleymicro.com to set up a meeting or just drop by the booth. To schedule a media briefing with Jessica Gomez during SEMICON West, please reach out to Maria Doyle at maria@doylestratcomm.com.About C2MIThe MiQro Innovation Collaborative Centre (C2MI) serves as a reference in research and development to accelerate the commercialization of components essential to digital technologies, being a transversal vector for all the economic sectors and critical to wealth creation. Backed by a world-class infrastructure in the manufacturing fields of micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS), advanced semiconductor packaging, quantum and printed electronics, C2MI is at the core of all industry sectors integrating components essential for the use and deployment of digital technologies. The Centre is strongly committed to being a unique model of collaboration, where synergy between industrial and academic partners is necessary, even essential, for the development of next-generation products. Visit: www.c2mi.ca About Rogue Valley MicrodevicesRogue Valley Microdevices is a full-service precision MEMS and photonics foundry that combines state-of-the-art process modules with the engineering expertise to go seamlessly from custom design to manufacturing. RVM also maintains the broadest and most comprehensive set of wafer services commercially available—with over 50 unique dielectric and conductive thin films and all services performed in its own Class 100 cleanroom. With headquarters in Medford, Oregon, and a new 300 mm fab under construction in Palm Bay, Florida, RVM offers a flexible, customer-focused approach to manufacturing. Visit: www.roguevalleymicro.com and follow us on LinkedIn.C2MI Media Contact:Maryse DemersC2MI450-534-8000 ext. 1000maryse.demers@c2mi.ca

