MEMS Foundry Rogue Valley Microdevices Follows CHIPS Act Proposed Funding News with SEMICON West CEO Talk
US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo (L) joins Rogue Valley Microdevices CEO Jessica Gomez (R) to celebrate CHIPS Act proposed direct funding
Proposed Direct Funding Will Support MEMS Pureplay Foundry with 300mm Capability
Increased American production of microchips and microelectronics is critical to meeting our nation’s supply chain needs.”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rogue Valley Microdevices (RVM), an advanced manufacturing company specializing in microelectromechanical systems (MEMS), is set to participate in SEMICON West 2024, North America’s premier exhibition and conference for the semiconductor supply chain (July 9-11, 2024, San Francisco). This comes on the heels of the U.S. Department of Commerce’s recent announcement that the company has signed a non-binding preliminary memorandum of terms (PMT) for up to $6.7 million in proposed direct funding under the CHIPS and Science Act. See press release: U.S. Department of Commerce Announces Preliminary Terms with Rogue Valley Microdevices to Support the Construction of New Foundry (July 1, 2024).
— Congressman Bill Posey
RVM is the first pureplay MEMS foundry to secure proposed funding under the CHIPS Act. It is also the first woman- and minority-owned MEMS business to receive a proposed CHIPS Act investment.
The proposed CHIPS investment will support the construction of RVM’s pureplay MEMS and sensor foundry facility in Palm Bay, Florida. The new facility is especially significant because it will be the first MEMS foundry in North America capable of manufacturing 300mm wafers.
“We are passionate about microelectronics and are thrilled to expand our work with customers through the proposed CHIPS Act funding,” said Rogue Valley Devices Founder & CEO Jessica Gomez. “We are proud that the federal government has recognized our important role in the MEMS and sensors ecosystem. And we look forward to augmenting our role in the domestic supply of MEMS devices for automotive, agricultural, industrial and mil/aero applications — including those that require 300mm capability.”
“Increased American production of microchips and microelectronics is critical to meeting our nation’s supply chain needs, and Florida’s Space Coast is home to the best technological, aerospace and engineering workforces you can find,” said Congressman Bill Posey. “Rogue Valley Microdevices’ expansion in Palm Bay is much welcome news, and we look forward to working with them as part of our great community.”
MEMS, MedTech and SEMICON West
MEMS technology continues to make a significant impact on the biomedical space, with microneedles as a key emergent application. Ms. Gomez will explore this topic during her SEMICON West presentation, “MEMS as the Cornerstone of Microneedle Technology,” on Thursday, July 11, at 1:55 pm in the Smart MedTech Theater, Moscone South, Exhibition Level, Hall C.
About Rogue Valley Microdevices
Rogue Valley Microdevices is a full-service precision MEMS foundry that combines state-of-the-art process modules with the engineering expertise to go seamlessly from custom design to manufacturing. Specializing in MEMS and sensors manufacturing — including microfluidics and lab-on-chip platforms — Rogue Valley Microdevices offers a flexible equipment set and the ability for customers to start with smaller batch sizes, serving a key function in the commercial MEMS manufacturing ecosystem.
Rogue Valley Microdevices also maintains the broadest and most comprehensive set of wafer services commercially available — with over 50 unique dielectric and conductive thin films and all services performed in its own class 100 cleanroom. For more information, email: info@roguevalleymicro.com, visit: https://roguevalleymicrodevices.com, and follow us on LinkedIn.
To schedule a media briefing with Jessica Gomez during SEMICON West, please reach out to the media contact listed below.
Maria Doyle
Doyle Strategic Communications
+1 781-964-3536
maria@doylestratcomm.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn