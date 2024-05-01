Rogue Valley Microdevices Unveils 300mm MEMS Capability at its Upcoming Palm Bay, Florida Facility
CEO Jessica Gomez presents this week at the MEMS & Sensors Technical Congress
We take immense pride in working with our customers as true partners in MEMS manufacturing.”MEDFORD, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rogue Valley Microdevices, an Oregon-based advanced manufacturing company specializing in microelectromechanical systems (MEMS), today announced that its new fab, currently under construction on the “Space Coast” of Florida will be 300mm capable. The company is the first pure-play MEMS foundry to announce 300mm capability for its customers, many of whom are innovators looking to transition from lab to fab with custom development requirements.
— Jessica Gomez, founder and CEO of Rogue Valley Microdevices
A MEMS foundry that can handle 300mm wafers benefits customers who require post-CMOS processing since much of the world’s CMOS foundry capacity has already transitioned to 300mm wafer processing. In addition, pure-play MEMS microfabrication delivers economies of scale which can open markets and improve margins.
Jessica Gomez, founder and CEO of Rogue Valley Microdevices, is presenting this week at the MEMS & Sensors Technical Congress on the topic of “Microneedle Technology: Advancing Transdermal Drug Delivery and Biosensing.” In her presentation, she’ll explain how MEMS devices like microneedles are used in the healthcare industry for drug delivery and sensing applications such as continuous glucose monitoring patches for diabetics, along with emerging applications such as vaccine delivery and skin cancer treatment. When microneedle companies, and other makers of disposable bioMEMS can build their devices on 300mm wafers, they gain the economies of scale presented by larger substrates, resulting in higher margins and potential entry into new markets. These benefits apply to industries far beyond biomedical devices, and include applications in automotive, agricultural, and industrial markets.
“We take immense pride in working with our customers as true partners in MEMS manufacturing,” says Gomez. “With Rogue Valley Microdevices’ investment in 300mm MEMS capability at our new Palm Bay, Florida fab, we’re poised to empower our customers with significant competitive advantages, facilitating their journey from initial concept to the successful commercialization of their MEMS and sensor designs.”
Rogue Valley Microdevices’ new 50,000-square-foot microfabrication facility is located at 2301 Commerce Park Drive in Palm Bay, Florida, and the company welcomes the high level of community support it has received from many partners including the State of Florida, city of Palm Bay, and the Economic Development Commission of Florida’s Space Coast. It is anticipated that the company’s second pure-play MEMS fab will create 75 new high-tech jobs in Florida and initial production of its first MEMS devices is slated for 2025.
About Rogue Valley Microdevices
Rogue Valley Microdevices is a full-service precision MEMS foundry that combines state-of-the-art process modules with the engineering expertise to go seamlessly from custom design to manufacturing. Specializing in MEMS and sensors manufacturing—including microfluidics and lab-on-chip platforms—Rogue Valley Microdevices offers a flexible equipment set and the ability for customers to start with smaller batch sizes, serving a key function in the commercial MEMS manufacturing ecosystem.
Rogue Valley Microdevices also maintains the broadest and most comprehensive set of wafer services commercially available—with over 50 unique dielectric and conductive thin films and all services performed in its own class 100 cleanroom. For more information, email: info@roguevalleymicro.com, visit: https://roguevalleymicrodevices.com, and follow us on LinkedIn.
Rogue Valley Microdevices and the Rogue Valley Microdevices logo are registered trademarks of Rogue Valley Microdevices, Inc.
Maria Doyle
Doyle Strategic Communications
+1 781-964-3536
maria@doylestratcomm.com
