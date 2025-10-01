Attorney General Jackley Announces Brookings Man Indicted on 50 Counts of Distribution of Child Pornography

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Wednesday, October 1, 2025

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announces that a Brookings man has been indicted on 50 felony counts of Distribution of Child Pornography.

Mohammad Ghosheh (Go-shin), 24, was indicted Monday, Sept. 29, by a Brookings County Grand Jury. Each sentence carries a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison.

The alleged incidents occurred between October 2024 and February 2025 in Brookings County. Ghosheh had earlier been charged with one count of Solicitation of a Minor and 50 felony counts of Possession of Child Pornography.

“These crimes exploit and endanger one of the most vulnerable segments of our population,” said Attorney General Jackley. “The Attorney General’s Office will continue to vigorously advocate for our children.”

South Dakota’s Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is leading the investigation and has been assisted by the South Dakota Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, U.S. Homeland Security Investigations, and the Brookings Police Department. The South Dakota Attorney General’s Office is prosecuting the case.

The defendant is presumed innocent under the U.S. Constitution.

-30-