Attorney General Jackley Praises Those Graduating Friday From Basic Telecommunicator Certification Course

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Friday, Sept. 26, 2025

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley praises the 17 students who graduate today (Friday) from the state Basic Telecommunicator Certification Course.

“These graduates have answered the call to serve, committing themselves to one of the most critical roles in public safety,” said Attorney General Jackley. “They are the voices of calm during the chaos.”

Graduation completes the two-week course for the students who represent 14 different law enforcement or communication centers statewide. The course includes training and hands-on exercises on issues such as public safety telecommunications, how to respond to questions from the caller, how to handle both emergency and non-emergency calls for service, and how to prioritize multiple incidents happening at one time.

Instructors are staff from the state Division of Criminal Investigation’s Office of Law Enforcement Training, which is part of the Attorney General’s Office; experienced 911 telecommunicators from across the state, and public safety stakeholders.

Friday’s graduation starts at 3:30 p.m. in the George S. Mickelson Criminal Justice Center in Pierre. Chief Deputy Attorney General Brent Kempema will be the keynote speaker.

Members of the 79th session of the Basic Telecommunicator Certification Course and their law enforcement organization are:

*** Dominique Bettelyoun, Rosebud Police Department

*** Jospeh Blankartz, Metro Communications.

*** Robert Coltharp, Spink County Sheriff’s Office.

*** Brianne Davis, Spearfish Police Department.

*** Jaydin Emery, Winner Police Department.

*** Brooks Ferguson, Meade County Sheriff’s Office.

*** Chance Garcia, Lower Brule Law Enforcement Sioux Tribe.

*** Meaghan Gordon, Metro Communications.

*** Vanessa Hautekeete, Pennington County Emergency Services Communication Center.

*** Junia Hofer, Brown County Communications.

*** Lily Hohn, Edmunds County Sheriff’s Office.

*** Madison Janis, Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety.

*** Cierra Keen, Charles Mix County 911 Sheriff’s Office.

*** Kasey Moen, Metro Communications.

*** Jennifer Snider, Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.

*** Sapphire Tiger, Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe.

*** Heather Wilkinson, Brown County Communications.

