Attorney General Jackley Announces North Dakota Man Pleads Guilty to Vehicular Battery

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Friday, Oct. 3, 2025

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announces that a Watford City, N.D. man has pleaded guilty to Vehicular Battery stemming from an incident that occurred at the 2024 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

Robert Shipp, 37, pleaded guilty Friday in Meade County Circuit Court to one count of Vehicular Battery. He faces a 10-year maximum sentence when he is sentenced Dec. 12.

“This was a violent crime that could have been avoided,” said Attorney General Marty Jackley. “The victim is suffering long-term consequences because of the defendant’s actions.”

The incident occurred on Aug. 10, 2024 when Shipp was operating a motorcycle and hit a female pedestrian. The incident occurred at a local campground.

South Dakota’s Division of Criminal Investigation and the Meade County Sheriff’s Office investigated the incident. The South Dakota Attorney General’s Office and the Meade County State’s Attorney’s Office are prosecuting the case.

