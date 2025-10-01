Berlin Barracks / Violation of Conditions of Release, Disorderly Conduct

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A3006896

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alexis Marciniak

STATION: Berlin Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 10/01/2025 at approximately 7:23 AM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Woodcock Road, Plainfield, Vermont

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release, Disorderly Conduct By Phone

ACCUSED: Cormick M. Cantwell

AGE: 42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre City, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 10/01/2025, at approximately 7:23 AM, the Vermont State Police received several nonemergent 911 calls from 42-year-old Cormick Cantwell, in which he harassed and threatened emergency dispatchers. Troopers from the Berlin Barracks responded and determined that Cantwell violated several of his active conditions of release and acted disorderly. Cantwell was arrested for Violation of Conditions of Release and Disorderly Conduct By Phone and transported to the Berlin Barracks for processing. Cantwell was issued a criminal citation and is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Washington County, Criminal Division, on 10/01/2025, at 12:30 PM to answer the above charges.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/01/2025 at 12:30 PM

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Washington County, Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N

BAIL: N

MUG SHOT: Y

*Please note: Court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.