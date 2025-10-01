Berlin Barracks / Violation of Conditions of Release, Disorderly Conduct
CASE#: 25A3006896
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alexis Marciniak
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 10/01/2025 at approximately 7:23 AM
INCIDENT LOCATION: Woodcock Road, Plainfield, Vermont
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release, Disorderly Conduct By Phone
ACCUSED: Cormick M. Cantwell
AGE: 42
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre City, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 10/01/2025, at approximately 7:23 AM, the Vermont State Police received several nonemergent 911 calls from 42-year-old Cormick Cantwell, in which he harassed and threatened emergency dispatchers. Troopers from the Berlin Barracks responded and determined that Cantwell violated several of his active conditions of release and acted disorderly. Cantwell was arrested for Violation of Conditions of Release and Disorderly Conduct By Phone and transported to the Berlin Barracks for processing. Cantwell was issued a criminal citation and is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Washington County, Criminal Division, on 10/01/2025, at 12:30 PM to answer the above charges.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/01/2025 at 12:30 PM
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Washington County, Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N
BAIL: N
MUG SHOT: Y
