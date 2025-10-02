Submit Release
Berlin Barracks / Aggravated Assault and Domestic Assault

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25A3006020

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kevin Charney                       

STATION: Berlin Barracks                      

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 10/02/2025

INCIDENT LOCATION: Marshfield, VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault and Domestic Assault

 

ACCUSED: Dominick Hough                                                

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Marshfield, VT

 

VICTIM: Braxton Stacy

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Marshfield, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 08/26/2025 Troopers from the Berlin Barracks responded to a report of a citizen dispute in the Town of Marshfield. Through further investigation it was revealed that Dominick Hough had committed the offenses of Aggravated Assault by recklessly causing serious bodily injury to Braxton Stacy and Domestic Assault by attempting to cause serious bodily injury to a household member. On 10/02/2025 Hough was arrested and transported to the Berlin Barracks for processing. Hough was released with a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division on 10/09/2025 at 0830 hours.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/09/2025 @ 0830 hours            

COURT: Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Image Included.

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

