Berlin Barracks / Aggravated Assault and Domestic Assault
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A3006020
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kevin Charney
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 10/02/2025
INCIDENT LOCATION: Marshfield, VT
VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault and Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Dominick Hough
AGE: 35
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Marshfield, VT
VICTIM: Braxton Stacy
AGE: 27
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Marshfield, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 08/26/2025 Troopers from the Berlin Barracks responded to a report of a citizen dispute in the Town of Marshfield. Through further investigation it was revealed that Dominick Hough had committed the offenses of Aggravated Assault by recklessly causing serious bodily injury to Braxton Stacy and Domestic Assault by attempting to cause serious bodily injury to a household member. On 10/02/2025 Hough was arrested and transported to the Berlin Barracks for processing. Hough was released with a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division on 10/09/2025 at 0830 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/09/2025 @ 0830 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Image Included.
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.