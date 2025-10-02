Fly For Foundations: The Rick Mantei Charitable Fund Brings Aviation and Philanthropy Together in Tennessee

The Rick Mantei Charitable Fund’s Fly For Foundations in Blountville, TN raised support for Smile Foster Closet, The Magnolia Project & Frontier Health.

Fly For Foundations is about having fun & honoring history while serving the community. It’s inspiring to see people come together, enjoy aviation, & support nonprofits that change lives every day.” — Rick Mantei

BLOUNTVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Rick Mantei Charitable Fund is proud to announce the success of its recent Fly For Foundations event, held at Tri-Cities Regional Airport in Blountville, Tennessee.Attendees had the rare opportunity to experience rides in historic World War II aircraft, while giving back to three organizations that make a meaningful difference in the region:- Smile Foster Closet- The Magnolia Project- Frontier Health“Fly For Foundations is all about having fun and honoring history while serving the community,” said Rick Mantei , founder of The Mantei Charitable Fund. “It’s inspiring to see people come together, enjoy aviation, and support nonprofits that change lives every day.”The Rick Mantei Charitable Fund thanks all who participated, donated, and volunteered to make this event a success. Plans are already underway for the next Fly For Foundations event, continuing the tradition of pairing aviation with philanthropy.About The Rick Mantei Charitable FundThe Rick Mantei Charitable Fund organizes aviation-themed fundraising events that benefit nonprofits across the Southeast. Through initiatives like Fly For Foundations, Rick Mantei combines a passion for preserving aviation history with a commitment to honoring veterans and uplifting communities.Learn more at manteicharitablefund.com

