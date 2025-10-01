TEXAS AGRICULTURE COMMISSIONER SID MILLER SETS THE RECORD STRAIGHT ON TEXAS HEMP REGULATION

Texas Hemp Standards Align with Federal Rules and Regulations

AUSTIN, TX—Commissioner Sid Miller and the Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA) today reaffirmed their commitment to protecting both Texas industrial hemp producers and the people of Texas through rigorous regulation, oversight, and enforcement in alignment with federal law. Commissioner Miller emphasized that TDA’s rules safeguard the integrity of the Texas Hemp Program while ensuring hemp grown in Texas meets legal standards and are accurately tested.

“Since day one of Texas’ hemp program, my top priority has been making sure our farmers follow the law but still have the freedom to succeed,” said Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller. “I have responded to Senator Perry’s incorrect assertions to clarify that we wrote our rules to match the USDA’s final rule. I’m proud to say Texas requires tough, reliable lab testing that protects consumers and keeps our program honest. There are no regulatory loopholes for hemp grown in Texas under my watch.”

TDA’s hemp program is built to mirror federal law and USDA requirements. Key safeguards include:

Strict Testing Standards: All hemp must be tested using post-decarboxylation methods, which measure both delta-9 THC and THC-A to ensure total THC stays below the federally mandated 0.3% limit. Certified Laboratory Oversight: Only approved, validated laboratories may conduct tests, following USDA-recognized methods. Transparent Reporting: Lab reports submitted to TDA must reflect combined THC and THC-A levels, preventing loopholes or misrepresentation. Producer Accountability: If crops exceed legal limits, they cannot enter the market, protecting both producers and consumers from non-compliant hemp. Ongoing Review: TDA conducts regular statutory reviews of hemp rules to ensure the program stays current with USDA regulations and state law.

While early years of the program saw high numbers of permits issued and then a gradual decline, overall acreage has expanded dramatically. TDA’s hemp program has determined that much of the hemp grown in Texas today is increasingly dedicated to industrial purposes such as textiles, rope, and fiber.

 Year Number of Permits Issued Total Acres Permitted 2020 1159 6151 2021 1291 4254 2022 744 3360 2023 404 1674 2024 318 6364 2025 237 7253

“Texas hemp producers need straight answers, steady rules, and a fair shake in the marketplace,” Commissioner Miller said. “That’s why I’m working shoulder to shoulder with Governor Abbott, Lt. Governor Patrick, and Speaker Burrows to ensure our hemp industry continues to thrive. While also protecting our farmers, we aim to keep the bar high and continue to set the national standard for responsible hemp production and regulation.”

Commissioner Miller also clarified hemp regulation at TDA in response to the letter and release by Texas Senator Charles Perry with a direct letter. That letter is viewable here.