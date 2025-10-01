Submit Release
Attor­ney Gen­er­al Ken Pax­ton Issues Legal Advi­so­ry to Ensure School Dis­tricts Dis­play the Ten Commandments

Attorney General Ken today issued a formal legal advisory to all Texas public school districts regarding their obligations under Senate Bill 10 (“SB 10”), which requires the display of the Ten Commandments in every public elementary and secondary school classroom beginning in the 2025–2026 school year. The advisory provides detailed guidance on the specifications mandated by Texas Education Code and makes clear that the State of Texas will vigorously enforce this law.

“The Ten Commandments are indisputably a cornerstone of America’s moral and legal heritage. Our founders drew upon the eternal truths captured in these commandments to form a nation built on law and ordered liberty. Now more than ever, these timeless principles are needed in our classrooms,” said Attorney General Paxton. “My office will proudly defend districts that comply with SB 10 against any legal challenges from the radical Left. Texas schools can implement this law with confidence, knowing they have the full backing of my office.

To read the legal advisory, click here.

