Attorney General Ken Paxton’s Cold Case and Missing Persons Unit played a critical role in the investigation that identified a new suspect for the quadruple homicide in the 1991 I Can’t Believe It’s Yogurt shop murder case in Austin.

The suspect’s name is Robert Brashers, who committed suicide in 1999. This individual is suspected of murdering Jennifer Harbison, Sarah Harbison, Eliza Thomas, and Amy Ayers. Brashers is connected to murders in several other states and is now a suspect in this case. In addition to continuing to investigate Brashers for suspected heinous crimes against these innocent victims and working to solve this case, the Cold Case and Missing Persons Unit intends to explore additional crimes that Brashers may have committed when he was in Texas. The Office of the Attorney General has worked hand in hand with local law enforcement since 2022 in order to reach this development and remains committed to fully solving the case. Attorney General Paxton established the Cold Case and Missing Persons Unit in 2021 to support law enforcement across the state with their unsolved crimes.

“My team has worked tirelessly on this case for years, and this development is a testament to their dedication and hard work,” said Attorney General Paxton. “I established the Cold Case and Missing Persons Unit in my office to help law enforcement make critical developments just like this. The relentless pursuit of justice for the victims and their loved ones will carry on, and we will not rest until the case is solved.”

In Texas, there are over 20,000 unsolved homicide cases and the Cold Case and Missing Persons Unit is committed to continuing the important work of assisting law enforcement agencies around the state who are trying to find answers and secure justice for these families.

