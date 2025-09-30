Attorney General Ken Paxton is sending a letter to YouTube urging the company to reverse its reported plan to drop Univision from its base-level streaming package on September 30, 2025.

Attorney General Paxton also condemns YouTube for what appears to be the blatant targeting of Univision due to political calculations. Attorney General Paxton says in the letter: “We also cannot ignore what appears to be obvious retaliation for Univision’s promotion of viewpoint diversity. In a time where political violence is at its highest point in decades, during the 2024 campaign season, Univision was one of the only platforms that offered to host a Town Hall for then-candidate Donald Trump. That was a laudable decision, and to the extent that YouTube TV is now using market power to punish it, such retaliation will not be tolerated.”

In his letter, Attorney General Paxton raises serious concerns about potential consumer deception. Despite reportedly planning to remove Univision, YouTube TV continues to prominently advertise the channel as part of its base plan to attract subscribers. The letter warns that such conduct may violate Texas consumer protection laws.

The Office of the Attorney General stands prepared to take all necessary action to protect Texas consumers and defend the accessibility of Univision against politically motivated targeting that may also run afoul of Texas laws.

To read the letter, click here.