Young Drivers of Canada Launches Online Optimized Scheduling Powered by Salesforce in Ontario and Nova Scotia

Young Drivers of Canada introduces a new online optimized scheduling system for in-vehicle lessons that sets a new standard for convenience in driver education

Technology like Salesforce scheduling, Mulesoft connectivity and Integrate2Cloud's implementation allows us to bring YD's Mission to Save Lives, in more places, with greater efficiency and impact.” — Andrew Marek, CGO & CAIO Young Drivers of Canada

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Young Drivers of Canada, the nation’s leading provider of driver education, today announced the launch of its new online optimized scheduling system, designed to streamline booking for students and parents. The new platform is powered by Salesforce , the world’s #1 customer relationship management (CRM) solution, connected by MuleSoft to data and devices across cloud and on-premises environments, and integrated by Integrate2Cloud , a trusted Salesforce implementation partner.The system is currently live in select markets across Ontario and Nova Scotia, giving students faster, easier access to in-vehicle lessons through a modern online interface.“This is a major step forward in the student experience,” said Maria Bagdonas, Chief Operating Officer of Young Drivers of Canada. “Scheduling has traditionally been one of the pain points for both students and parents. By leveraging Salesforce’s powerful technology, Mulesoft's connectivity and Integrate2Cloud’s expertise, we’ve built a seamless system that puts convenience and control in the hands of learners, while allowing our teams to operate more efficiently.”The online scheduling system enables students to:• View and book available in-vehicle lessons in real time.• Receive immediate confirmation and reminders via email or SMS.• Reschedule lessons quickly without waiting for manual processing.This milestone comes as part of Young Drivers’ broader digital transformation strategy. The rollout will expand across Canada in 2025, followed by entry into new international markets in 2026, extending the company’s reputation as the Gold Standard in Driver Education to a global stage.“Our mission has always been to teach people not just how to drive, but how to drive for life,” added Andrew Marek, Chief Growth & AI Officer of Young Drivers of Canada. “Technology like Salesforce scheduling, Mulesoft connectivity and Integrate2Cloud's implementation allows us to bring that mission to more students, in more places, with greater efficiency and impact.”About Young Drivers of CanadaFor more than 50 years, Young Drivers of Canada has been the Gold Standard in Driver Education, preparing over 1.4 million students with the skills, judgment, and confidence to drive for life. With highly trained instructors, an evidence-based curriculum, and a proven focus on collision reduction, Young Drivers goes beyond the basics to instill lifelong safe driving habits.

