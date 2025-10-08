Young Drivers Launches 'Drivers Coach' iOS App in the U.S. and Canada to Close the Teen‑Driver Practice Gap

Drivers Coach App closes the Practice Gap Drivers Coach App Written Test Preparation Drivers Coach App In-Vehicle Practice Mode

AI‑powered driver coaching brings the Gold Standard of driver education to every practice drive

Drivers Coach uses AI to close the Practice Gap - turning every drive into guided practice that builds confidence and real-world skills.” — Andrew Marek, CGO & CAIO Young Drivers of Canada

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Young Drivers of Canada (“Young Drivers”), long recognized as the country’s gold standard in driver education, announces the availability of Drivers Coach - a new iOS app that turns every practice drive into guided, measurable progress, to help families close the “ practice gap ” that persists in most Graduated Driver Licensing (GDL) systems.WHY IT MATTERSResearch shows GDL frameworks reduce teen crash risk, but many jurisdictions still fall short on verified, high‑quality practice - the critical ingredient between lessons and the road test. By pairing structured guidance with real‑time feedback, Drivers Coach is designed to help learners accumulate smarter practice hours, not just more of them.WHAT DRIVERS COACH DOESBuilt by YD Labs & Research Inc, YD’s R&D team and available today on iPhone with Android coming soon, Drivers Coach combines evidence‑based driver training with practical tools for day‑to‑day practice:• Smart test prep - Unlimited, AI‑generated questions aligned to official handbooks with personalized feedback for the written test (free).• In‑vehicle training & feedback - Real‑time tracking and analysis to highlight strengths and pinpoint areas to improve as skills develop (subscription).• Adaptive road‑test simulations - Practice with an AI “examiner” to build confidence before test day (subscription).• Guided checklists & learning library - Bite‑size lessons (e.g., parking, anxiety reduction, emergency maneuvers) to make practice time productive (free- checklist, subscription – learning library).• Practice tracking - Safety scores and session stats help learners and parents see progress over time (subscription).“Drivers Coach puts Young Drivers’ proven approach in every learner’s pocket so practice between lessons becomes deliberate, consistent, engaging and safer. It’s about transforming time behind the wheel muscle and cognitive memory into the habits and decision‑making that last for life.”— Andrew Marek, Chief Growth Officer & Chief AI OfficerEXTENDING THE GOLD STANDING INTO THE PRACTICE LANEYoung Drivers’ curriculum is built around defensive driving, collision avoidance, and habit‑building that goes far beyond “test prep.” The Drivers Coach app extends that standard into everyday practice with guidance that reinforces scanning, space management, and better choices on real roads.“Extending the Gold Standard into the practice lane means meeting families where learning continues to happen - between lessons. Drivers Coach translates decades of Young Drivers’ defensive‑driving expertise into real‑time, bite‑size guidance, turning ‘time in the car’ into purposeful practice, closing the gap between instruction and independence.”— Maria Bagdonas, Chief Operating Officer, Young Drivers of CanadaADDRESSING THE "PRACTICE GAP" HEAD-ONDespite widespread adoption of GDL laws, the quality and quantity of supervised practice vary widely - and too often fall short of best‑practice thresholds. Evidence links comprehensive, verified practice with safer first‑year driving. Drivers Coach is designed to support families in undertaking driving practice affordably, with structure and feedback between driving lessons.AVAILABILITY & PRICINGDrivers Coach is now free to download with optional in‑app subscriptions, available in English for iPhone (iOS 18 or later) for both Canada and the U.S. -U.S. App Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/drivers-coach/id6746942478 Canada App Store: https://apps.apple.com/ca/app/drivers-coach/id6746942478 About Young Drivers of CanadaYoung Drivers is Canada’s largest driver training organization, serving 140+ communities and 1.4M+ graduates since 1970. Our programs emphasize defensive driving and collision avoidance, and our curriculum is continuously updated to reflect road safety research and real‑world data.

