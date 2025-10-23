Young Drivers of Canada Launches TradeSafe Collision Avoidance skilled trades driver training with AI teaching assistant

Young Drivers of Canada TradeSafe Collision Avoidance for Skilled Trades TradeSafe Collision Avoidance: Reduce Costs, Enhance Reputation and Get Safer More Confidant Crews TradeSafe Collision Avoidance: BRUCE AI Assistant, Clear and Applicable Expertise

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Young Drivers of Canada (YD) today announced the launch of TradeSafe Collision Avoidance, a groundbreaking online driver training program built specifically for Canada’s skilled trades professionals and service fleets. The program debuts BRUCE, the company’s industry-first AI teaching assistant that serves as a 24/7, always-on course instructor - providing on-demand answers, clarifications, and scenario coaching within the learning experience.“Skilled trades driving is different - tight spaces, heavy loads, frequent stops, and harsh weather create unique risks that standard programs don’t address,” said Maria Bagdonas, Chief Operating Officer, Young Drivers of Canada. “TradeSafe Collision Avoidance meets those needs with practical, mobile-friendly training, and BRUCE ensures that every learner has instant access to expert guidance the moment they need it.”BUILDING ON CANADA'S GOLD STANDARD IN DRIVER EDUCATIONTradeSafe builds on the Young Drivers of Canada Gold Standard - a benchmark of excellence established through YD’s five decades of research, real-world results, and proprietary collision-avoidance curriculum. As reported in the Young Drivers of Canada Gold Standard, YDC graduates demonstrate a nearly 97% combined collision-free or not-at-fault rate across Canada, according to the YD Graduate Survey Report 2023–2025. TradeSafe extends this proven training philosophy to the commercial and skilled trades sector, bringing data-backed safety outcomes to fleet and contractor environments where preventable incidents carry high operational costs.“We’re not just adding a new course; we’re extending the country’s most trusted safety framework to Canada’s trades,” said Andrew Marek, Chief Growth Officer and Chief AI Officer, Young Drivers of Canada. “TradeSafe applies the same evidence-based methods that helped make YD graduates almost 97% collision-free - and now, BRUCE amplifies that success through personalized, AI-driven learning.”BUILDING A CULTURE OF SAFETY AND PROFESSIONALISMIn addition to reducing collisions and operational costs, TradeSafe helps companies strengthen their public and professional image. Every driver on the road represents their organization and safe driving reflects positively, on brand reputation and community trust. By investing in advanced driver education, companies demonstrate a clear commitment to safety, responsibility, and professionalism. These are core values that resonate with customers, clients, and the broader public.TAILORED FOR TRADES AND SERVICE PROFESSIONALSSpecifically designed for electricians, plumbers, HVAC technicians, carpenters, landscapers, telecom crews, and other service contractors. TradeSafe focuses on preventing the most common and costly collisions in the trades sector, including:• Low-speed backing incidents• Intersection crashes• Side-swipes from blind spots• Weather-related loss of controlModules cover defensive driving: for vans and pickups, low-speed precision, safe trailer handling, load security and visibility, weather-smart driving, distraction and fatigue management, and near-miss analysis.POWERED BY BRUCE; AI COACHING FOR SAFER CREWSEmbedded throughout the course, BRUCE uses conversational AI to improve comprehension and retention. Learners can ask natural-language questions such as: “How should I adjust my following distance when carrying a heavier or uneven load?” or “How can I manage my anxiety as a new trades driver?” BRUCE responds instantly with clear, applicable steps - ensuring consistent, expert-level instruction across all crews and regions. Supervisors can benefit from standardized, data-informed coaching, while drivers gain confidence and real-time access to best practices.KEY FEATURES• Trade-specific curriculum focused on job-site risks• Mobile-friendly micro lessons that fit around shifts and service windows• BRUCE AI teaching assistant for 24/7 Q&A and scenario guidance• Certificate of completion for onboarding, renewals, and training records• Group enrollment options for organizations and fleetsAVAILABILITYTradeSafe Collision Avoidance is available now across Canada. Individuals and organizations can learn more or enroll by contacting fleet@yd.com.About Young Drivers of CanadaYoung Drivers of Canada is the nation’s leading provider of driver education and collision-avoidance training. With programs for new drivers, experienced motorists, seniors, and corporate fleets, YDC combines human expertise with modern learning technology to reduce collisions and save lives.Recognized as Canada’s Gold Standard in Driver Education, YDC’s data-driven methodology has produced measurable safety results - highlighted by its 97% combined collision-free or not-at-fault rate reported in the YDC Graduate Survey 2023–2025. Through its innovative DriversCoach app and AI-powered learning tools like BRUCE, YDC continues to shape the future of driver education nationwide.

