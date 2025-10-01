Leva Launches Rewards Parents for Sharing Support

Referring friends to Leva is easy and everyone is rewarded. When credits are added to your account, you'll be notified right away and can use your credits immediately.

Parents can earn unlimited credits (up to $50 per referral) by inviting friends to subscribe, building their village of support with expert-led coaching.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leva, the leading platform supporting parents with expert-driven wellness, coaching, and postpartum care, is excited to announce the launch of its new Referral Experience, designed to make family support even more accessible.

For the first time, Leva users can refer a friend to the Leva platform and receive rewards. When the referred friend subscribes, both the referrer and the new subscriber receive credits that can be used toward coaching, expert sessions, and personalized support within the Leva platform.

Here’s how it works:

- Refer a Friend: Users can share Leva with their network.

- Friend Subscribes: The new user is prompted to subscribe upon installing the app.

- Earn Rewards Together:

- A monthly subscription earns both parties $10 in credits.

- An annual subscription earns both parties $50 in credits.

- Easy Redemption: Credits can be redeemed by submitting a simple request form.

“At Leva, we believe support should ripple outward,” said Vanessa Jupe, CEO & Founder of Leva. “This new Referral Experience empowers parents to invite their friends into our community and, in return, both are rewarded for building their village of care.”

The Referral Experience underscores Leva’s mission of creating a digital village where parents can access expert coaching, mental well-being support, lactation consulting, sleep guidance, and more, all while fostering connection and trust within their own circles.

For more information about Leva and its new Referral Experience, visit https://www.levaapp.com/leva-app.

About Leva

Leva is a comprehensive wellness platform designed to support new mothers, fathers, and caregivers by offering personalized programs in lactation, mental health, career coaching, fitness, nutrition, and sleep management. Through expert-created content, live coaching, and a supportive community, Leva empowers families to thrive at home and at work.

