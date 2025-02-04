LYLA Selects Leva to Enhance Maternal and Family Wellness for Employees

Leva Logo LYLA

Leva and LYLA join forces to deliver personalized maternal and family wellness solutions, supporting employees in balancing work and parenthood.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LYLA, a leading provider of employee wellness and support solutions, selected Leva, a comprehensive maternal and family wellness platform, to expand its offerings for working parents. This strategic partnership brings Leva’s personalized services to LYLA’s robust employee support platform, ensuring that families have the resources they need to thrive both personally and professionally.

Recognizing the unique challenges working parents face, LYLA chose Leva to enhance its wellness portfolio, offering services such as lactation consulting, career coaching, fitness, nutrition, and sleep management. Leva’s programs empower employees by providing critical maternal and family support, improving health outcomes, and reducing the stress of balancing work and parenthood.

“LYLA provides a lifeline to employees to help them manage the everyday chaos of life, from planning baby showers to buying car seats to finding daycares. We’re here to make life easier,” said Marsha McVicker, Founder & CEO of LYLA. “Leva brings another layer of support for new moms and dads, giving them access to expert guidance when it matters most.”

While many companies offer wellness programs, they are often underutilized due to lack of accessibility and awareness. LYLA’s decision to integrate Leva ensures that employees receive proactive, tailored care, including maternal health support and wellness tools that support them as a whole person. Together, LYLA and Leva are transforming the employee experience by delivering resources that support a healthy work-life balance.

“We are honored to be selected by LYLA as their parental support partner,” said Vanessa Jupe, Founder & CEO of Leva. “Our goal has always been to provide women and families with the support they need to thrive, and through this partnership, we can reach even more employees, helping them excel at parenthood and in their careers.”

About Leva

Leva is a wellness platform designed to help new parents thrive through AI-powered personalization, on-demand content, and live coaching. Leva empowers families with practical tools to track key milestones like feeding, growth, and baby’s development.

About LYLA

LYLA is an anti-burnout program designed to increase awareness and engagement with employer-provided benefits, mental health assistance, and 1-on-1 support for both simple and complex life situations. Their technology-driven approach and 20+ years’ commitment to exceptional user experiences have established them as a leader in the employee benefits and wellness industry.

