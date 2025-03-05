Maxwell Partners with Leva to Enhance Employee Wellness Offerings

Adriana Cisneros Basulto - CEO of Maxwell Maxwell Announces Leva Partnership

Maxwell partners with Leva to offer exclusive parental wellness benefits, enhancing support for working families through the Life/Work Benefits Marketplace.

OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maxwell, an intelligent total rewards platform that specializes in delivering personalized employee experiences, is excited to announce a new partnership with Leva, a company dedicated to supporting parents and caregivers. This collaboration will enrich Maxwell's Life/Work Benefits Marketplace by offering Leva's comprehensive services at an exclusive discount to Maxwell's clients and their employees.

Leva provides a robust platform connecting parents and caregivers with experts in various aspects of baby feeding, prenatal and postpartum wellness, and child development. Through the Leva App, users can access features such as tracking tools for infant feeding and growth, fact-based articles, mindfulness content, on-demand videos, and the ability to book one-on-one live consultations with professionals including lactation consultants, sleep experts, career coaches, nutritionists, personal trainers, doulas, and mental health specialists.

Maxwell's platform is designed to deliver employees a personalized experience that makes them feel valued, integrating life-work benefits into a cohesive people strategy. By incorporating Leva into its offerings, Maxwell continues to demonstrate its commitment to providing diverse and meaningful benefits that cater to the unique needs of today's workforce.

"Being a parent is hard, and balancing that with work can be a challenge. We are happy to partner with Leva to bring their services to our clients as they navigate work and starting or growing their families," said Adriana Cisneros, CEO of Maxwell. "This collaboration aligns with our mission to offer personalized and impactful benefits that support employees in both their personal and professional lives."

“As an entrepreneur, one of the things I get most excited about is being able to partner with incredible leaders. Adriana is an exceptionally inspiring leader who values individuals and looks for unique ways to support their needs. She cares about delivering the best user experience through her company’s platform and services. I am excited to partner with her and her team to support their customers and families, ” said Vanessa Jupe, CEO and Founder of Leva.

Employees of Maxwell's clients will now have access to Leva's services through the Life/Work Benefits Marketplace, with exclusive discounts on the app and consultations. This partnership not only enhances the value of Maxwell's platform but also empowers employees to make informed choices about their wellness and parenting journeys.

For more information about Maxwell and its comprehensive total rewards solutions, visit www.maxwell.app. To learn more about Leva and its services, visit www.levaapp.com.

About Maxwell

Maxwell is an intelligent total rewards platform for employee retention. Maxwell leverages behavioral economics, digital payments, A.I., and innovative products like ICHRA and LSAs, to maximize the impact of budgets and contain costs. With Maxwell, HR teams have more time to focus on work only they can do, and employees feel truly appreciated, leading to increased loyalty and productivity.

About Leva

Leva is a comprehensive wellness platform designed to support new mothers, fathers, and caregivers. Through personalized programs, expert consulting, and a strong community, Leva offers guidance in areas such as mental health, career coaching, fitness, nutrition, sleep management, and more. With a focus on creating a 'village' of support, Leva is redefining parental wellness in the modern world.

