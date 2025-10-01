Splinterlands & SPS DAO Expand Crypto Gaming Recovery Fund to Support Players from 7 Additional Web3 Games

Crypto Gaming Recovery Fund

Splinterlands & SPS DAO expand Recovery Fund to aid players from seven more Web3 games.

MEDIA, PA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The SPS DAO and Splinterlands, through the Web3 Gaming Alliance (WGA), today announced the expansion of the Crypto Gaming Recovery Fund (CGRF) to cover players impacted by the shutdown of seven additional Web3 games.The program will now extend relief to communities from Stella Fantasy, Embersword, Shatterline, Nyan Heroes, Deadrop, Synergy of Serra, and Chains of War, in addition to previously supported titles including Pirate Nation, Tokyo Beast, and Walking Dead Empires.The Crypto Gaming Recovery Fund was established to protect players against the growing volatility of the GameFi sector. It provides structured relief, verified claims, and new opportunities for gamers whose time, assets, and communities have been disrupted by project closures.Relief AllocationsThe SPS DAO has earmarked over 1.3 million CGRF shares for distribution across the newly added projects. Shares will be allocated on a best-efforts basis, with per-wallet limits in place:Stella Fantasy: Up to 300,000 shares (max 300 per wallet)Embersword: Up to 150,000 shares (max 150 per wallet)Shatterline: Up to 100,000 shares (max 100 per wallet)Nyan Heroes: Up to 300,000 shares (max 300 per wallet)Deadrop: Up to 200,000 shares (max 200 per wallet)Synergy of Serra: Up to 100,000 shares (max 100 per wallet)Chains of War: Up to 150,000 shares (max 150 per wallet)Eligible players will be able to verify ownership of their impacted wallets via a dedicated claims page. Allocations will be determined relative to verified token and NFT holdings at the time of each project’s closure.A Path Toward Stability in Web3 GamingBy broadening the scope of the Recovery Fund, the SPS DAO and Splinterlands are strengthening their commitment to building a more resilient Web3 gaming ecosystem. The initiative provides not only compensation but also a pathway into active, sustainable ecosystems supported by WGA members, ensuring that displaced players have a future in blockchain gaming.About the Web3 Gaming Alliance (WGA)The Web3 Gaming Alliance is a coalition of blockchain games, DAOs, and industry leaders dedicated to player protection, sustainability, and growth in the GameFi industry. Its flagship initiative, the Crypto Gaming Recovery Fund, provides relief and new opportunities to communities affected by project shutdowns.About SplinterlandsLaunched in 2018, Splinterlands is one of the most-played blockchain games worldwide, offering strategic card-based gameplay, decentralized asset ownership, and a vibrant player community. With over 4 billion matches played, the game is governed by the SPS DAO, a decentralized autonomous organization focused on long-term, community-driven development.DisclaimerThis press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Web3 Gaming Alliance and the Crypto Gaming Recovery Fund. For more information about the program and claims process, please visit: splinterlands.com/cgrf

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.