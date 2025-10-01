DHS Debunks New York Times False Reporting: DHS Does NOT Deport U.S. Citizens

Make no mistake, if you lay a hand on a law enforcement officer, you will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) today sets the record straight, again, about the New York Times false and misleading report alleging DHS is targeting U.S. citizens during targeted U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations.

“We have said it a million times: ICE does NOT arrest or deport U.S. citizens. One week after the terrorist attack targeting ICE in Dallas, the media is once again shamefully peddling a false narrative, attempting to demonize our DHS law enforcement agents, who are already facing a 1000% increase in assaults against them,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Any U.S. citizens arrested are because of obstructing or assaulting law enforcement.”

The following are some of the FALSE claims made in the New York Times article and the facts from DHS:

FALSE CLAIM: DHS roams the streets, courthouses, and workplaces demanding proof of citizenship from residents.

THE FACTS: DHS enforcement operations are highly targeted and are not resulting in the arrest of U.S. citizens. We do our due diligence. We know who we are targeting ahead of time. If and when we do encounter individuals subject to arrest, our law enforcement is trained to ask a series of well-determined questions to determine status and removability. ICE does not arrest or detain U.S. citizens.

FALSE CLAIM: Detainees are being held in immigration facilities overnight without access to a lawyer or even a phone call.

THE FACTS: Any claim that there are subprime conditions at ICE detention centers are false. In fact, ICE has higher detention standards than most U.S. prisons that hold actual U.S. citizens. All detainees are provided with proper meals, medical treatment, and have opportunities to communicate with lawyers and their family members.

FALSE CLAIM: Kenny Laynez-Ambrosio was innocently detained during a traffic stop.

THE FACTS: On May 2, 2025, several adult male illegal aliens from Guatemala were arrested by U.S. Border Patrol agents responding to a request for assistance from Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) Troopers conducting a vehicle stop near John D. MacArthur Beach State Park in North Palm Beach, FL. During the encounter, Kenny Laynez who was part of a group of illegal aliens that resisted arrest during a traffic stop.

FALSE CLAIM: Jason Brian Gavidia was innocently arrested during an immigration enforcement operation.

THE FACTS: Gavidia was arrested for assaulting a law enforcement officer and interfering with agents performing their duties.

FALSE CLAIM: Javier Ramirez was driven around for hours and did not speak to a lawyer or any family member for three days.

THE FACTS: Javier Ramirez was detained on the street for investigation for interference and released after being confirmed to be a U.S. citizen with no outstanding warrants.

FALSE CLAIM: George Retes was wrongly arrested and held by ICE.

THE FACTS: As U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and ICE agents were executing criminal search warrants on July 10 at the marijuana sites in Camarillo, CA, George Retes—a U.S. citizen—became violent and refused to comply with law enforcement. He challenged agents and blocked their route by refusing to move his vehicle out of the road. CBP arrested Retes for assault.

FALSE CLAIM: Leonardo Garcia Venegas was wrongfully detained for hours.

THE FACTS: During a targeted worksite operation, Garcia Venegas attempted to obstruct and prevent the lawful arrest of an illegal alien. He physically got in between agents and the subject they were attempting to arrest and refused to comply with numerous verbal commands. Anyone who actively obstructs law enforcement in the performance of their sworn duties, including U.S. citizens, will of course face consequences which include arrest