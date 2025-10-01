Chronic Tacos Celebrates National Taco Day with BOGO and $1 Off Specials

Chronic Tacos is celebrating National Taco Day on October 7, 2025. Loyalty members will score an exclusive app-only deal: Buy One Taco, Get One Free, plus an additional $1 off. Chronic Tacos is a California-inspired Taco Shop that celebrates authenticity and prides itself on serving the highest quality ingredients, with bold flavor profiles, made from authentic MexMexican recipes

ALISO VIEJO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This year, National Taco Day lands on a Taco Tuesday, and Chronic Tacos is celebrating big on October 7, 2025. Loyalty members will score an exclusive app-only deal : Buy One Taco, Get One Free, plus an additional $1 off.The offer will be sent directly to the offers section in the Chronic Tacos app and can be redeemed one time per guest, either through online ordering or by scanning in-store. Available only to loyalty members, this exclusive promotion is valid on October 7, 2025, at participating locations.“We’re always looking for ways to make Taco Tuesday even better, and this year’s National Taco Day is the perfect chance to do just that,” said Michael Mohammed, CEO of Chronic Tacos. “By offering Buy One Get One Free plus an additional $1 off, we’re giving our loyal #Tacolife community even more reasons to celebrate with us.”Chronic Tacos has been serving up bold, SoCal-inspired Mexican flavors for over 20 years, combining authentic recipes with a laid-back vibe and a menu that caters to all diets and lifestyles. From carne asada to Beyond Beef, every guest can find their taco of choice and celebrate in true #Tacolife style.The National Taco Day deal is a limited-time, app-exclusive reward, so make sure to sign up for the Chronic Tacos loyalty program to join the celebration.Follow Chronic Tacos on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook, and use the store locator to be able to celebrate National Taco Day at a location near you.About Chronic TacosChronic Tacos is a California-inspired Taco Shop that celebrates authenticity and the individuality of guests through the #TacoLife. They respect tradition and keep it real. Founded in 2002, the Southern California-based brand has over 50 locations operating across the United States, Canada and Japan. The #Tacolife consists of undeniable tacos and the most authentic recipes, a laid back So Cal vibe with an irresistible edge, and only the most personal, friendly service.Chronic Tacos prides itself on serving the highest quality ingredients, with bold flavor profiles, made from authentic Mexican recipes. On the menu, you’ll find a wide variety of traditional Mexican items including tacos, burritos, and bowl-ritos, along with some non-traditional items such as California burrito and Chronic Fries. The menu also features kid’s meals, all day breakfast, and an array of vegetarian, gluten-free, and vegan options, as well as choices of: Carne Asada (Premium, Grass-Fed Steak, Carnitas (Pork), Al Pastor (Pork), Pollo Asado (Chicken), Impossible Beef (100% Plant-Based Protein), and Beer-Battered or Sauteed Mahi Mahi (Fish) and Shrimp.The #Tacolife is all about good food, good vibes and good experiences, so to capitalize on this, each taco shop features original artistic designs inspired by traditional “Day of the Dead” art along with lively, engaging music. No matter what Chronic Tacos you visit, you are sure to have an unforgettable experience. For more information, or to find the nearest Chronic Tacos, visit ChronicTacos.com.

