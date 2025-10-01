Governor Abbott Proclaims October 2025 As Fentanyl Poisoning Awareness Month

TEXAS, October 1 - October 1, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today issued a proclamation declaring October 2025 as Fentanyl Poisoning Awareness Month to raise awareness and educate Texans about the dangers of fentanyl to save more lives.

"Across Texas and the United States, people unknowingly make a deadly decision by taking pills laced with fentanyl and lose their lives as a result," said Governor Abbott. "That is why I launched the statewide, comprehensive 'One Pill Kills' campaign to educate the public on the deadly fentanyl crisis that endangers Texans of all ages. I encourage my fellow Texans to speak openly and have meaningful conversations about the dangers of fentanyl as we recognize Fentanyl Poisoning Awareness Month to help save lives and fight for a future free from fentanyl poisoning."

View the Governor's proclamation here.

Earlier this year, Governor Abbott announced the launch of an online interactive map by the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) that pinpoints where Texans can acquire for free or purchase life-saving Naloxone (NARCAN) as part of the statewide “One Pill Kills” campaign. This tool will help Texans locate over-the-counter NARCAN to prevent fentanyl poisonings and help save lives.

Since the launch of Texas' "One Pill Kills" campaign, the state has seen a positive impact in the lives of Texans. New data published by DSHS on the Texas fentanyl data dashboard shows that fentanyl poisoning deaths from July 2024 through June 2025 decreased by more than 42% when compared with the previous 12 months. The decreases come after five straight years of increases, which saw fentanyl-related poisoning deaths in Texas rise over 600% from 2019 to 2023, taking the lives of more than 7,000 innocent Texans in just four years.