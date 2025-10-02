John Buck Honored at Biostimulant Innovator of the Year Award Dinner presented by Valent BioSciences and CropLife

John Buck Receives Biostimulant Innovator of the Year Award presented by Valent BioSciences and Meister Media Worldwide CropLife Logo Valent BioSciences Logo

Buck of Buck Farms honored through celebration of innovation award dinner in Dublin, OH

WILLOUGHBY, OH, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The agricultural community recently came together to celebrate John Buck of Buck Farms, the inaugural recipient of the Biostimulant Innovator of the Year Award presented by Valent BioSciences and Meister Media Worldwide through CropLife Media Group. The event recognized Buck’s pioneering work in integrating biostimulants into practical, results-driven cropping systems.

The celebration, which included a formal presentation of the Biostimulant Innovator of the Year award for Buck’s achievements, was shared with family, friends, Valent BioSciences, family, friends and Valent BioSciences and Meister Media Worldwide representatives.

“John’s work is a powerful example of what happens when innovation meets execution,” said Jeff Miller, Commercial Lead, Meister Custom Solutions. “This award is not just about recognizing a single achievement—it’s about celebrating a mindset that embraces biological tools as essential to modern agriculture.”

Buck’s success in moving biostimulants from trial plots to core components of his agronomic strategy has helped improve crop performance and manage seasonal uncertainty. As the award’s first recipient, his leadership sets a high standard for future recipients of the Biostimulant Innovator of the Year Award.

To watch Buck’s video and read more about the finalists, see our CropLife post: https://www.croplife.com/sponsor/valent-biosciences/meet-the-biostimulant-innovator-of-the-year-award-winner-finalists/.

“I want to thank Valent BioSciences for this award and Meister Media Worldwide for helping put this on,” said Buck. “It’s a distinct honor, and I really appreciate that we had this opportunity to try out so many different products on the farm. In today’s agriculture, the only way we are going to keep growing is by finding new ways to improve our yields and soil health.”

The award, sponsored by Valent BioSciences, was created to spotlight individuals shaping the future of sustainable agriculture. The celebratory dinner underscored the growing momentum behind biological tools and the innovators bringing them to life in the field.

About Valent BioSciences LLC

Headquartered in Libertyville, Illinois, Valent BioSciences is a subsidiary of Tokyo-based Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. Valent BioSciences is a global leader in the research, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of biorational products and technologies used in agriculture, public health, and forest health. Through its expertise in bioscience, Valent BioSciences helps growers profitably sustain their land and legacies and protects the public from insect-borne disease. The company has more than 60 years of experience bringing biorational products to market in more than 95 countries worldwide. Valent BioSciences is also the parent company of Mycorrhizal Applications LLC, a leading supplier of arbuscular mycorrhizal fungi-based products. For additional information, visit the company’s website at www.valentbiosciences.com.

About Meister Media Worldwide

Meister Media Worldwide is a leading global agriculture media and events company, committed to cultivating a sustainable world through nearly 100 years of expertise. The company and its brands advance agricultural markets by providing print and digital media, events, data intelligence products, and custom business solutions. Meister Media Worldwide is based in Willoughby, OH, U.S., with locations in Beijing, China and Mumbai, India. Learn more at meistermedia.com.

