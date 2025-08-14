First-Ever Biostimulant Innovator of The Year Award Honors Groundbreaking Growers

Meister Media Worldwide Valent BioSciences Logo

The award recognizes growers who are setting new standards for integrating biostimulants into practical, results-driven cropping systems.

WILLOUGHBY, OH, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Valent BioSciences and Meister Media Worldwide announce John Buck of Buck Farms as the inaugural Biostimulant Innovator of the Year. Buck’s work exemplifies how biostimulants can move from trial plots to core components of a cropping system. By treating biological tools as integral to his agronomic strategy, he has improved crop performance while managing seasonal uncertainty. His approach reflects both a commitment to innovation and a focus on measurable outcomes.

Two outstanding finalists are also being recognized:

• Taylor Braungardt, Kansas grower and agronomist, known for his trial-and-error grit and sharp observational skills. He monitors plant response in real time, adapts quickly, and views biostimulants as a vital “insurance policy” for volatile growing seasons.

• Stefano Marcenò, Sicilian orchard and grape grower, who blends traditional agricultural practices with new biostimulant applications. His methodical experimentation and openness to change are influencing how growers in his region of Italy respond to climate-driven stress.

“These growers are not just adopting biostimulants; they are integrating them into real-world farming systems in ways that are driving measurable results,” said Jeff Miller, Commercial Lead, Meister Custom Solutions. “The Biostimulant Innovator of the Year Award was created to highlight exactly this kind of leadership, and our winner and finalists have set a very high bar for the years ahead.”

The Biostimulant Innovator of the Year Award, sponsored by Valent BioSciences, was launched to celebrate the people shaping the future of sustainable agriculture. The success of this inaugural campaign demonstrates the growing momentum behind biological tools and the practical innovators bringing them to life in the field.

Learn more about the winner and finalists: https://www.croplife.com/sponsor/valent-biosciences/meet-the-biostimulant-innovator-of-the-year-award-winner-finalists/.

###

About Valent BioSciences LLC

Headquartered in Libertyville, Illinois, Valent BioSciences is a subsidiary of Tokyo-based Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. Valent BioSciences is a global leader in the research, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of biorational products and technologies used in agriculture, public health, and forest health. Through its expertise in bioscience, Valent BioSciences helps growers profitably sustain their land and legacies and protects the public from insect-borne disease. The company has more than 60 years of experience bringing biorational products to market in more than 95 countries worldwide. Valent BioSciences is also the parent company of Mycorrhizal Applications LLC, a leading supplier of arbuscular mycorrhizal fungi-based products. For additional information, visit the company’s website at www.valentbiosciences.com.

About Meister Media Worldwide

Meister Media Worldwide is a leading global agriculture media and events company, committed to cultivating a sustainable world through nearly 100 years of expertise. The company and its brands advance agricultural markets by providing print and digital media, events, data intelligence products, and custom business solutions. Meister Media Worldwide is based in Willoughby, OH, U.S., with locations in Beijing, China, and Mumbai, India. Learn more at meistermedia.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.