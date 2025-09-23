CEAg World Conference and Expo set for Durham, N.C., Nov. 19–21

Keynotes Announced CEAg World Logo Meister Media Worldwide

Second Annual CEAg World Heads to Durham: Free Grower Attendance, Registration Discounts, and Exclusive Keynotes Including Whole Foods’ Eric Cusimano

WILLOUGHBY, OH, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The CEAg World Conference and Expo, the leading event for controlled environment agriculture, returns for its second year Nov. 19–21 in Durham, North Carolina. Advance registration discounts end Oct. 31, and qualified growers can register and attend for FREE. Learn more and register at CEAgWorld.com.

The conference brings together growers, innovators, and industry leaders working in greenhouse systems, vertical farms, aquaponics, and covered solutions such as high tunnels and hoop houses. CEAg World equips produce businesses with the tools, insights, and connections they need to extend crop seasons; boost yields; and build profitable, resilient operations.

Keynote highlights feature exclusive insights from industry leaders:

“Inside the Buyer’s Mind: What Retailers Want and What’s Trending in CEA Produce”

Eric Cusimano, global produce principal buyer at Whole Foods, will provide growers with a rare inside look at the decisions and trends driving retail purchasing. Attendees will learn how flavor innovation, sustainability, and packaging are shaping buyer choices—and what it takes to earn and maintain prime shelf space. Cusimano said, “I’m excited to share what buyers are really looking for and the emerging trends shaping the CEA produce market. This session is all about giving growers actionable insights to meet retailer expectations and thrive in an increasingly competitive space.”

“Lessons From the Front Lines: What Growers Wish They Knew Sooner”

Tom Stenzel, executive director of the CEA Alliance, will moderate a panel of growers from a range of business models—including Molly Montgomery, executive chair and CEO of AeroFarms, and Renato Zardo, director of growing at Great Lakes Growers-- to share candid stories and lessons learned. “Every mistake has a lesson, and every pivot can be an opportunity. We want growers to leave this session equipped to make smarter, faster decisions,” Stenzel said.

“Defining Success in CEA: Thresholds of Profitability”

Moderated by Kristin D. Zeit, content lead at CEAg World, this panel features Aaron Fields, CEO of Campo Caribe; Bob Jones, co-owner and CEO of The Chef's Garden; and Tisha Livingston, co-founder of 80 Acres Farms and CEO of Infinite Acres. Zeit said, “Our goal is to give attendees an honest, grounded look at how to define success for their own operations and take the right steps to achieve it.” Panelists will discuss strategies for financing, scaling, and building profitable CEA operations while aligning passion, purpose, and performance.

See the full agenda at CEAgWorld.com/agenda.

Exhibitors and sponsors have a unique opportunity to showcase products and services to an engaged audience of growers and industry decision-makers. From connecting with new customers to gaining exposure to the latest trends in controlled environment agriculture, the event provides a platform to grow business relationships and accelerate market presence. Learn more about exhibiting or sponsoring at CEAgWorld.com/exhibit.

For more information and registration, visit: CEAgWorld.com.

About CEAg World

CEAg World, Meister Media Worldwide’s newest brand, serves as the hub for the global controlled environment agriculture (CEA) industry, fostering connection, innovation and growth through diverse media platforms and in-person education and collaboration. Learn more at ceagworld.com.

About Meister Media Worldwide

Meister Media Worldwide is a leading global agriculture media and events company, committed to cultivating a sustainable world through nearly 100 years of expertise. The company and its brands advance agricultural markets by providing print and digital media, events, data intelligence products, and custom business solutions. Meister Media Worldwide is based in Willoughby, OH, U.S., with locations in Beijing, China, and Mumbai. Learn more at meistermedia.com.



