Governor Abbott Announces 10th Annual Texas HireAbility Campaign

TEXAS, October 1 - October 1, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced the Governor's Committee on People with Disabilities is partnering with the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) for the 10th annual Texas HireAbility campaign to raise awareness of the benefits of hiring people with disabilities and their contributions in the workplace.

"Every October, we honor the nearly two million Texans with disabilities who strengthen our workforce and make our state great," said Governor Abbott. "In Texas, we open the doors of opportunity for all people. Because when everyone has the chance to work and succeed, our state succeeds. Only in Texas can a young man have his back broken in half and rise up to become Governor of the greatest state in the nation. Through the HireAbility campaign and Disability Employee Awareness Month, we are building a Texas where every Texan can achieve their dreams."

Throughout the month of October, TWC and its partners will host job fairs and disability awareness events across the state. The Texas HireAbility campaign offers employers an opportunity to learn how they can strengthen their workforce by hiring talented Texans with disabilities.

This year is the 35th Anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act, which the Governor recognized in a proclamation earlier this year. Governor Abbott also issued a proclamation designating October 2025 as Disability Employment Awareness Month in Texas.

“Many of Texas’ most successful employers proudly make disability inclusion a priority in the workplace, and we want to encourage all businesses to leverage this talent pipeline,” said TWC Chairman Joe Esparza. “Through initiatives like Texas HireAbility and We Hire Ability, TWC celebrates the accomplishments of people with disabilities and remains committed to providing pathways for people with disabilities to enjoy meaningful employment.”

“Texas HireAbility isn't just about filling jobs; it's about unlocking the immense potential and diverse skills that people with disabilities bring to our workplaces,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Alberto Treviño III. “Every Texan deserves the opportunity to contribute their talents, and this campaign helps break down barriers and build a stronger, more equitable workforce for all.”

“Texas’ workforce is made stronger by tapping into the skills, talents, and contributions of Texans of all abilities,” said TWC Commissioner Representing the Public Brent Connett. “I am honored to join the Governor’s Committee on People with Disabilities in celebrating the 10th anniversary of Texas HireAbility. TWC is committed to empowering individuals with disabilities and enabling employers to succeed in the Texas economy, during this campaign and always.”

TWC’s We Hire Ability employer recognition program honors Texas-based businesses with a workforce comprised of at least 10% employees with disabilities. Employers receive a We Hire Ability decal for both their online media and physical locations.

The Texas HireAbility Employer Forum will be October 2, 2025, at Morgan’s Wonderland in San Antonio. Notable presenters include bestselling author and TEDx speaker Dr. Daniel Wendler and several employers leading the way and sharing best practices in disability inclusion, including Toyotetsu, Accenture, Christus Alamo Heights Hospital, and Southwest Research Institute. The event also features the Lex Frieden Employment Awards that recognize individuals and businesses with a commitment to hiring and supporting the employment of Texans with disabilities.

To find a Texas HireAbility hiring event or webinar near you, please visit twc.texas.gov/texashireability.

TWC’s Vocational Rehabilitation program helps eligible Texans with disabilities prepare for, get, keep, and advance in competitive integrated employment. Last year, TWC served more than 69,000 participants and helped more than 10,000 Texans with disabilities achieve their employment goal.