Governor Abbott Reappoints Flagg To Texas Mutual Insurance Company Board Of Directors

TEXAS, October 1 - October 1, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott reappointed Brett Flagg to the Texas Mutual Insurance Company Board of Directors for a term set to expire on July 1, 2031. The Texas Mutual Insurance Company provides a stable and competitive source of workers' compensation insurance for Texas employers, acts as an insurer of last resort, and helps prevent on-the-job injuries and illnesses and minimize their consequences.

Brett Flagg of Frisco is an attorney and the owner of Flagg Law Group, PC. in Dallas. He is a 40-year member of the Texas Bar Association and a member of the Board of Directors of e3 Partners Ministry, Board of Elders of Stonebriar Community Church in Frisco, and the Board of Directors of Insight for Living Ministries, and the former chair of the Board of Trustees of Trinity Christian Academy in Addison. Flagg received a Bachelor of Business Administration and a Juris Doctor from Baylor University and a Masters of Law (LLM) from Georgetown University School of Law.