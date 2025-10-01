America’s Mountain Festival Announces Date for 2026 Event in Woodland Park, Colorado

AMF 2025 Stage (Photo courtesy Perini) Official AMF Logo AMF Merchandise (Photo Courtesy Lessa) (Photo Courtesy of Rustic Lens Media)

We were truly blown away by the outpouring of, ‘Please do this again!” — Derek Waggoner, AMF event founder

WOODLAND PARK, CO, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The second annual America’s Mountain Festival (AMF) was announced today by Colorado founder Derek Waggoner, to be held at Tava House Properties in downtown Woodland Park, Colorado, on Saturday, July 11, 2026.AMF promotes itself as a celebration of the music, art, and culture of the West. “The event will feature an award-winning lineup of Western/Red Dirt performers,” said Waggoner, who is also the chief executive officer of the Tava investor group, the entity constructing the Tava House property at Woodland Station and the location of the festival.“We believe that music is a universal language that has the power to unite people from all walks of life. Our vision remains to continue creating a world-class festival that brings people together to celebrate the power of music and promote cultural understanding,” Waggoner said. “New this year is a Western Art Show. We are also working on a few new additions to keep folks entertained all day long.”The feedback from attendees at the inaugural event (ranging in age from children to adults), the community, sponsors, artists, and the news media was overwhelmingly positive. “We were truly blown away by the outpouring of, ‘Please do this again!’,” Waggoner said.This year, as America celebrates its 250th birthday, “We aim to broaden our horizons and reach an even wider audience by showcasing a lineup of both established and emerging artists,” said Heather Burrows, AMF Operations Director. “We are also adding a Colorado artists’ songwriting contest.”“We are in search of a Colorado artist to open the festival, Burrows said. “Stay tuned for our announcements at later dates.”America's Mountain Festival is not just focused on putting on a great show. " We're also dedicated to making a positive impact in our community,” Waggoner said. “We continue to work with city officials, local businesses, and first responders to make the festival safe and attractive to all.”“We are seeking sponsors for this second year,” Waggoner said. “We want to have a group of businesses and organizations that would like to remain with the festival over the years as we plan to grow beyond just a one-day event.”For information on volunteering or becoming a sponsor for the event, please get in touch with the promoters at 719-445-9387 or info@americasmountainfestival.com.Tickets for the America's Mountain Festival will be on sale soon. Use this link ABOUT WOODLAND PARK, COSurrounded by unspoiled wilderness and nestled among one million acres of Pike National Forest, the charming Woodland Park, CO, is the perfect mountain hideaway to host a musical festival. The natural surroundings include spectacular views of Pikes Peak and the Rampart Range, thick stands of spruce, pine, and aspen, deep blue skies, and fresh air. https://woodlandpark.gov SAVE THE DATE!July 11, 2026, in Woodland Park, CO, presented by the America's Mountain Festival and featuring a great lineup of Western/Red Dirt performers.Follow us on Facebook for more details at https://www.facebook.com/americasmountainfestivalwp Check out our website at https://americasmountainfestival.com Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/americasmountainfestival X: https://x.com/americasmof2026 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@amfestivalwp

