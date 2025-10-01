Vaughan Automotive Named No. 1 in National Customer Reputation Rankings

Vaughan Enterprises located in Boerne, TX Vic Vaughan Toyota of Boerne in Boerne, TX Mike Calvert Toyota in Houston, TX Maverick Toyota in Lemon Grove, CA Space City Toyota in Humble, TX

Widewail’s Q2 2025 Voice of the Customer Report crowns Vaughan Automotive the top automotive group in America, leading the industry in engagement & response.

We are honored to be recognized on this list and deeply humbled to hold the top spot. This reflects the trust our customers place in us every day.” — Shawn Vaughan, CEO

BOERNE, TX, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vaughan Automotive Recognized for Excellence in Customer Reputation

Vaughan Automotive has been recognized as the top automotive group in the nation for customer reputation, according to Widewail’s Q2 2025 Voice of the Customer Top 150 Rankings. The family-owned dealership group, with three locations in Texas and one in California, achieved the highest overall “reputation health score” in the report, securing the number one position among dealership groups across the country.

With a score of 97 out of 100, Vaughan Automotive outperformed some of the largest and most established groups in the industry. Strong review volume, consistent five-star ratings, and an unmatched commitment to responding to customer feedback placed Vaughan ahead of other top-ranking competitors including Page Autos, Hendrick Automotive Group, Mullinax Automotive, and Sheehy Auto Stores.

Leading Through Listening

The Widewail rankings highlight groups that not only attract customer reviews but also demonstrate a commitment to engaging with them. Vaughan Automotive earned top marks in both review volume and response rate, showing that the company does more than collect feedback; it acts on it.

“Our team believes that every customer’s voice matters,” says Shawn Vaughan, CEO of Vaughan Automotive. “It is not enough to celebrate positive reviews. We respond, we listen, and we learn from every piece of feedback. That is how we continue to improve and build trust.”

A Different Way of Doing Business

Unlike many dealership groups that focus primarily on transactions, Vaughan Automotive is built on transparency, long-term relationships, and a culture of accountability. By prioritizing responsiveness and actively engaging with its communities, Vaughan creates a two-way dialogue that extends far beyond the showroom.

This approach has proven to be a powerful differentiator at a time when consumers have more choices than ever before, from traditional dealerships to fully online retailers.

Raising the Bar for the Industry

Widewail is widely regarded as a trusted authority in reputation management because its methodology is built on measurable data and real customer feedback. The company evaluates groups using Google reviews, factoring in monthly and lifetime volume, average star rating, and response rate to create a reputation health score that reflects both consistency and engagement. By focusing on metrics that are transparent and verifiable, Widewail provides an independent benchmark that allows dealership groups to be compared on a level playing field. This approach gives credibility to the rankings and highlights organizations that treat customer reputation as a core driver of long-term success

The ‘Voice of the Customer’ rankings show how the future of automotive retail is being shaped by customer-driven reputation. Vaughan’s first-place finish is not just an honor, it is a reflection of its philosophy: when customers are heard, respected, and valued, loyalty and growth naturally follow.

“This recognition validates what our customers already know, that Vaughan Automotive puts people first,” Mr. Vaughan continues. “We are proud of this milestone, but more importantly, we are committed to setting an even higher standard in the years ahead.”

Legal Disclaimer:

