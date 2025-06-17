Vaughan Automotive Ignites a New Era in California with Maverick Toyota

Celebrating the acquisition of Maverick Toyota—formerly Larry H. Miller Toyota of Lemon Grove, CA—by Shawn Vaughan (Owner/CEO). Pictured L-R: Hank Carr (COO), Jocelyn Bui, George Sutherland (CFO), Shawn Vaughan, John Putman, Jim Sarvey (GM), Jose Cavazos A conceptual rendering of the future Maverick Toyota dealership, set for completion in 2028. Recently acquired by Shawn Vaughan, the store will remain fully operational during its bold, top-to-bottom transformation and modernization over the coming years.

A Bold New Chapter in a Story of Growth, Family, and Community-Driven Excellence

Maverick Toyota (NASDAQ:MAVT)

Focused on people. Driven to lead. Powered by Vaughan.” — Shawn Vaughan

LEMON GROVE, TX, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a powerful new chapter rooted in vision, heart, and ambition, Vaughan Automotive is proud to announce its official arrival in the Golden State with the acquisition and rebranding of Larry H. Miller Toyota Lemon Grove. The dealership will now proudly operate under a dynamic new identity: Maverick Toyota.

For Vaughan Automotive—a family-owned and operated business built on principles of integrity, service, and community—this marks more than just an expansion. It’s the continuation of a humble, hardworking journey that began in Texas and now crosses state lines to embrace the vibrant culture and entrepreneurial spirit of California.

Driven by Independence

The decision to rename the dealership Maverick Toyota is as intentional as it is symbolic. The name “Maverick” honors the region’s history of independent thinking, innovation, and perseverance—values deeply shared by the Vaughan family.

“Expanding into California is more than just a business move—it’s a defining moment for our family and our company,” says Shawn Vaughan, Owner and CEO of Vaughan Automotive. “From our humble beginnings in Texas to now planting roots in Lemon Grove, this milestone reflects our team’s dedication, our guests’ trust, and our unwavering belief in doing things the right way. Maverick Toyota represents not just a new location but a bold promise to lead, serve with excellence, and make a lasting impact in this incredible community.”

From Texas Roots to Open California Roads

Vaughan Automotive’s story is one of steady, purpose-driven growth. From the rolling hills of Boerne, Texas, to the urban heart of Houston, the company has built a reputation for pairing operational excellence with hometown warmth. Its current portfolio includes:

• Vic Vaughan Toyota of Boerne – Boerne, TX

• Mike Calvert Toyota – Houston, TX

• Space City Toyota – Humble, TX

• Maverick Toyota – Lemon Grove, CA (newly acquired and rebranded)

Each location reflects Shawn Vaughan’s vision: to create a place where customers are treated like family, employees are empowered to grow, and the local community is always at the forefront.

A Fresh Experience for Southern California

With the rebrand to Maverick Toyota, Vaughan Automotive aims to bring a fresh, forward-thinking approach to the dealership experience in Lemon Grove. That means streamlined services, enhanced customer care, and a deep commitment to supporting local families, schools, and businesses. New facility is slated to open in the latter part of 2028. We will remain fully operational during renovations.

“We’re not here to be just another dealership,” says Shawn Vaughan. “We’re here to be good neighbors—to listen, to show up, and to grow with the community. Maverick Toyota will deliver the kind of service and innovation our guests deserve, but more than that, it will be a place where people feel welcome, cared for and truly valued."

Community-Focused, Customer-Driven

The move to California comes at a time of promising growth in the Lemon Grove area. With a growing population and rising demand for both personal and commercial vehicles, Maverick Toyota is well-positioned to meet the region’s evolving automotive needs.

From first-time buyers to longtime Toyota enthusiasts, customers can expect cutting-edge inventory, personalized service, and community-first values. Additionally, Vaughan Automotive’s operational experience and collaborative culture will bring greater efficiency and deeper support to both staff and customers.

Looking Ahead: A Message from Vaughan Automotive

As the Vaughan Automotive story continues to unfold, the launch of Maverick Toyota marks not just a westward expansion but a heartfelt investment in people, place, and purpose. Whether it’s a handshake in the showroom or support at a local event, the team behind Maverick Toyota is ready to roll up their sleeves and build something lasting, together with Lemon Grove.

Focused on people. Driven to lead. Powered by Vaughan.



About Vaughan Automotive

Vaughan Automotive is a family-owned and operated group of Toyota dealerships committed to delivering exceptional service, supporting team members, and investing in local communities. With locations in Boerne and Houston, Texas, and now in Lemon Grove, California, Vaughan continues to grow with heart, humility, and a bold vision for the future.

At Vaughan Automotive, innovation meets integrity, and the guest always comes first. This customer-focused culture—built on trust, performance, and a relentless pursuit of excellence—has earned the group prestigious industry awards, including the President’s Award, President’s Cabinet, and Board of Governors’ Award.

Now, that same commitment and energy have arrived in Lemon Grove with the launch of Maverick Toyota—the next evolution in automotive retail.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.