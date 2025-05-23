Samuel V. Champion High School’s Ag Mech/Welding Program proudly celebrates 35 graduating students, joined by Superintendent Dr. Kristin Craft, HR Talent Outreach & Development Manager Rick Elmore, M.Ed., and Cat Support Weld Shop Supervisor Clark Toalson ChatGPT said: Samuel V. Champion High’s Ag Mech/Welding Program celebrates 35 graduating students, joined by Instructor Dorman Vick and Principal Natalie Benke to honor a milestone in vocational education and student success. Dorman Vick, Ag Mech/Welding Instructor at Champion High School, joins Shawn Vaughan, Owner/CEO and Dealer Principal, at Vaughan Automotive to celebrate leadership, growth, and the impact of vocational education under the motto “Learn. Action. Lead. Win.

God bless Texas. God bless vocational education. And most of all, God bless the students forging their futures—one weld at a time.”” — Dorman Vick

BOERNE, TX, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The welding sparks were flying at Samuel V. Champion High School, but not just from the machines—from pride, progress, and purpose.

In an inspiring celebration of craftsmanship, community, and career readiness, Samuel V. Champion High School's Ag Mech/ Welding Program proudly recognizes a milestone moment in vocational education. This accomplishment reflects not only the grit of these students but also the strength of the community supporting them. Leading the charge is longtime welding and ag mechanics instructor, Dorman Vick, who has helped transform sparks into futures—literally and figuratively.

Since its founding in 2005, the Champion High School Welding Program has shaped thousands of students into skilled tradespeople, ready to contribute to Texas’s proud tradition of excellence. From restoring Governor Rick Perry’s father’s pickup truck in 2023-2024 school year to crafting custom projects for local businesses, the program’s impact can be seen—and felt—throughout the community.

Today, that legacy grows stronger, thanks in no small part to the steadfast support of Vic Vaughan Toyota of Boerne.

A Partnership Forged in Purpose

What began as a simple collaboration has flourished into a powerful partnership rooted in purpose and possibility. Vic Vaughan Toyota of Boerne has not only stood beside Champion, they have ignited its mission, helping to cultivate the next generation of vocational professionals. Together, we don’t just grow—we Grow Outward, expanding our impact and shaping a future forged in excellence, opportunity, and shared vision.

As Superintendent, Dr. Kristin Craft, eloquently shared during the ceremony, “We are putting our students on a path to success and helping them reach their very full potential by removing barriers, but more importantly, by believing in them.”

And believe in them, we do.

Vic Vaughan Toyota of Boerne has been a steadfast supporter of the Champion High School Welding Program, consistently investing tens of thousands of dollars in its growth through vehicle donations, funding for essential tools and equipment, and hands-on mentorship opportunities. Their philosophy, “Grow Outward,” is more than a tagline—it embodies their deep-rooted commitment to nurturing the next generation of talent in Boerne and beyond.

This support extends far beyond materials; Vic Vaughan Toyota of Boerne invests not just in steel and machines but also in dreams, dignity, and the promise of brighter futures. Their dedication to education and workforce development reflects a profound care for the community and a lasting investment in the success of local students.

An Unforgettable Milestone

This week, 35 students achieved a remarkable accomplishment: certification in Dual Shield Flux Core welding, qualifying them for entry-level positions in the workforce with Holt/CAT. This certification is more than a wallet card—it symbolizes dedication, resilience, and the beginning of a journey that will shape their lives for years to come.

Evelyn Hudson, a proud junior of the Ag Mech/Welding program, reflected on her journey: “I’ve learned that I can use my failures as tools to build myself up. Most importantly, I have learned that I will not settle for good because I know I can be great.”

As Dorman Vick reminds us, “When you put these two hands attached to your arms to work, the sky is the limit. With industry partners like Holt/CAT and Vic Vaughan Toyota of Boerne joining forces, students are not just being prepared—they’re being propelled. It’s more than a job- it’s a trajectory change that uplifts families, empowers communities, and transforms lives.

Leading the Way in Vocational Excellence

This moment is not just a win for Boerne. It’s a win for Texas. As the world rediscovers the value of vocational training, Samuel V. Champion High School and its partners stand at the forefront of a movement to revitalize the skilled trades.

As Vick states, “They put ‘Great’ in front of Texas for a reason, because here, we do things right. This is what real success looks like—giving young people a skill, a purpose, and a future.”

With local champions like Vic Vaughan Toyota of Boerne standing beside them, these students are stepping into the world with not only skills but also confidence, community support, and unlimited potential.

“God bless Texas. God bless vocational education. And most of all, God bless the students forging their futures—one weld at a time.” – Dorman Vick.

