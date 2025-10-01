Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association Responds to Government Shutdown: 'We Continue to Serve, But Deserve Better'

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In response to the federal government shutdown that began today, the Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association ( FLEOA ) is calling on Congress to end this avoidable crisis and immediately pass a continuing resolution or the FY 2026 regular appropriations bills to restore full government operations.“Federal law enforcement officers are once again being asked to do the impossible – protect this country without a paycheck,” said Mathew Silverman, National President of FLEOA. “We are on duty today. We’ll be on duty tomorrow. But no public servant should be forced to bear the financial burdens caused by the current political gridlock while they are working to keep our nation safe.”Under the current shutdown, federal law enforcement officers who are all classified as “essential” are required to continue working without pay, while many support staff are furloughed. This not only places financial stress on officers and their families, but also undermines operational readiness and public safety.“Even as we face threats from violent criminal organizations and the flow of deadly narcotics like fentanyl, we’re being asked to shoulder additional administrative duties due to furloughs,” Silverman continued. “This isn’t just an inconvenience, it’s a dangerous distraction from the critical work we do every day.”While the Government Employee Fair Treatment Act of 2019 guarantees back pay once the government reopens, that offers little relief to officers currently trying to manage household expenses, mortgage payments, and childcare costs with no income in sight.FLEOA urges Congress to set aside political differences and fulfill its most basic responsibility: ensuring the government remains open and functioning. The safety of the American people, and the wellbeing of the officers who protect them, should never be used as leverage in a partisan standoff.“We remain committed to our mission,” said Silverman. “But commitment does not mean silence. We will continue to speak out until this shutdown ends and our officers receive the respect and the pay that they deserve.”FLEOA stands ready to work with both Congress and the administration to restore full government operations and prevent future shutdowns that put our nation's security and federal employees at risk.###FLEOA serves more than 33,000 registered members in the federal law enforcement community, who serve across more than 65 agencies. The organization does not endorse political parties or candidates but serves as a voice of advocacy for federal law enforcement through the legislative process.

