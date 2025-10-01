Take charge of fire safety this Fire Prevention Month

October is Fire Prevention Month, and the Oregon State Fire Marshal and Oregon Fire Marshals Association invite all Oregonians to Take Charge of Fire Safety by buying, using, and recycling rechargeable batteries safely.

Rechargeable batteries, including lithium-ion batteries, power many of our everyday devices, such as smartphones, laptops, wearable technology, e-scooters, power tools, electric vehicles, and much more. While they are convenient and powerful, they can create serious fire risks if not used correctly.

“Rechargeable batteries, especially lithium-ion types, are incredibly useful but can be dangerous if they’re not used or stored the right way,” State Fire Marshal Mariana Ruiz-Temple said. “Since more families are using them at home, it’s important to know how to use them safely.”

“Oregon’s fire service personnel see firsthand the impact fire can have on families and communities,” said Lora Ratcliff, president of the Oregon Fire Marshals Association. “Fire Prevention Month is about taking simple steps that make a big difference, whether that’s charging batteries safely, checking smoke alarms, or creating a home escape plan. By working together, we can reduce fire risks and help keep Oregonians safe.”



Safety Tips for Rechargeable Batteries

• Buy Only Listed Products. When buying devices that use rechargeable batteries, make sure they are tested and certified by a nationally recognized testing laboratory to meet established safety standards.

• Charge Devices Safely. Always use the charger that comes with the device or one approved by the manufacturer. Charge devices on a hard, flat surface and avoid charging them on beds, couches, or under pillows. Unplug devices once they are fully charged.

• Dispose of Batteries Responsibly. Do not put rechargeable batteries or devices in the trash or regular recycling bins. They can start fires. Instead, take them to a designated battery recycling location. Visit www.call2recycle.org to find a recycling spot near you.

While rechargeable batteries are a growing risk, the top causes of home fires in Oregon remain the same year after year:

• Cooking is the number one cause of home fires. Never leave cooking unattended and keep flammable items away from stovetops.

• Heating equipment, such as space heaters, should be kept at least three feet from anything that can burn.

• Electrical issues, including overloaded outlets and faulty wiring, are major contributors to home fires.

Fire Prevention Month is a great time to check your smoke alarms, review your home escape plan, and talk with your family about fire safety. A few minutes of prevention can save lives.



Learn More

For more information on home fire safety, including downloadable resources, safety checklists, and educational materials, visit the Oregon State Fire Marshal’s website at www.oregon.gov/osfm.