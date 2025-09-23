ScreenBeam Announces General Availability of Signage+

ScreenBeam Inc

New ScreenBeam cloud-based solution transforms displays into communication hubs for education and enterprise environments

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ScreenBeam Inc., a leader in wireless display and collaboration solutions, today announced the general availability of ScreenBeam Signage+, a cloud-based digital signage solution that transforms ScreenBeam-connected displays into dynamic communication hubs across campuses and workplaces. Signage+ empowers Education and Enterprise organizations to deliver visually engaging content to any ScreenBeam-connected display—instantly and effortlessly.

Whether in school hallways, cafeterias, corporate lobbies, or meeting rooms, Signage+ enables users to create, schedule, and manage impactful messaging that reaches the right audience in the right place at the right time.

Signage+ is part of the ScreenBeam Administrative Tools bundle, which also includes Message Manager for daily messaging and Alert+ for emergency notifications—providing a complete communication solution for ScreenBeam customers. This integrated approach eliminates the need for multiple vendors or systems, streamlining how organizations share information across their entire environment.

“With Signage+, we’re turning every ScreenBeam-connected display into a powerful communication hub—including learning and meeting spaces that traditional signage solutions often overlook,” said Michael Ehlenberger, Vice President and General Manager at ScreenBeam. “Unlike other platforms, Signage+ uniquely enables digital signage in conference rooms and meeting spaces, solving a long-standing gap in organizational communication. Whether it’s a morning announcement, a safety alert, a cafeteria menu, or company information, Signage+ delivers fast, flexible, and engaging messaging that keeps everyone informed and connected.”

Key Features of ScreenBeam Signage+:

ScreenBeam Signage+ delivers a drag-and-drop interface with centralized cloud-based content management for simple control across displays. Users can create multi-zone layouts with up to four customizable areas, including widgets such as a clock, calendar, weather, or ticker. Built-in Canva integration provides direct access to Canva content and editing. The platform supports advanced scheduling, flexible content formats like images, PDFs, videos, and URLs, along with targeted messaging, role-based access, and a conflict checker to avoid overlapping schedules.

Benefits:

The solution is easy for anyone to use, while remaining budget friendly and scalable. It expands communication reach by turning any ScreenBeam 1xxx or higher display into a digital signage hub. With eye-catching visuals, organizations can boost engagement, deliver real-time updates, and manage one or thousands of displays from a single console.

Core Use Cases:

In education, Signage+ supports announcements, recognition boards, cafeteria menus, and event promotions. For the enterprise, it extends communication into lobbies and meeting rooms with company news and brand messaging. It also enhances events and wayfinding through maps and schedules, and strengthens safety messaging with health notices and emergency alerts.

Technical Requirements:

Compatible with any ScreenBeam 1xxx or higher receiver.

About ScreenBeam

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in San Jose, California, ScreenBeam Inc. is a leading provider of wireless display and collaboration solutions for education and enterprise environments. ScreenBeam pioneered the first Wi-Fi-certified wireless display receiver and continues to innovate with solutions that simplify connectivity, enhance engagement, and improve communication and safety.



For more information, please visit www.screenbeam.com

Legal Disclaimer:

