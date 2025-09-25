Credit Absolute Launches Post-Divorce Financial Recovery Program to Empower Individuals

Credit Absolute announces its Post-Divorce Financial Recovery Program to help individuals rebuild their credit, manage debt, & secure a stable financial future.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Divorce can profoundly impact both emotional and financial well-being. Credit Absolute, a trusted leader in credit repair and financial education with over 13 years of expertise, announces its Post-Divorce Financial Recovery Program to help individuals rebuild their credit, manage debt, and secure a stable financial future.The program offers personalized credit repair, financial literacy coaching, and access to funding solutions tailored to each client’s needs. With dedicated support, including for Spanish-speaking clients, participants gain the tools to move from uncertainty to empowerment.“Divorce doesn’t have to define your financial future,” said Derick Vogel, Founder & CEO of Credit Absolute. “Our program guides clients step-by-step, helping them reclaim control and build a foundation for growth. We’re also excited to invite affiliates to partner with us in this mission.”Credit Absolute is proud to continue in its mission to support individuals going through a divorce or recovering financially from one. By providing access to free educational resources and credit tools, those facing financial hurdles after divorce can more easily overcome them and move on to a secure future.About Credit Absolute: Founded by Derick Vogel, Credit Absolute offers ethical credit repair and funding solutions with a fun, approachable style. A faith-driven leader in credit repair, Credit Absolute is revolutionizing the industry with ethical partnership networks that empower individuals and couples (ages 25-60) to achieve financial freedom. In a $5.29 billion credit repair market growing at 13.33% annually, Credit Absolute’s transparent, FCRA-compliant approach connects realtors, loan officers, and legal firms to deliver holistic solutions, turning renters into homeowners and rebuilding trust in a scam-prone industry. With over a decade of experience, Credit Absolute empowers clients and partners nationwide through education, transparency, and innovation.

