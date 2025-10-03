ProHance Leads the Dialogue on the Future of People Analytics at SSOW Houston 2025

Kishore Reddy, Co-founder & CTO, ProHance at SSON Houston 2025 Khiv Singh, SVP & Head – Americas, ProHance with Anand Baradwaj, Executive Director, Guidehouse, for a session titled “The Hidden Catalyst in GBS Transformation – Trustworthy Empirical Data ProHance at SSON Houston 2025

At SSOW Houston 2025, ProHance’s Khiv Singh and Guidehouse’s Anand Baradwaj explored the myths and real value of people analytics in GBS transformation

Our discussion highlighted how trusted data can serve as the hidden catalyst in GBS transformation — fueling not just productivity but also resilience and innovation.” — Khiv Singh, Senior Vice President & Head – Americas, ProHance

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ProHance , the next-gen AI-led Workforce Management and Operations Enablement platform, took center stage at SSOW Houston 2025 to discuss the transformative role of People Analytics in shaping the future of Global Business Services (GBS). The session featured Khiv Singh, Senior Vice President & Head – Americas, ProHance, alongside Anand Baradwaj, Executive Director, Guidehouse, as they explored how data-driven insights are redefining workforce strategies and enabling enterprises to unlock greater value.The session, titled “The Hidden Catalyst in GBS Transformation – Trustworthy Empirical Data,” delivered an honest and practical look at the real value of People Analytics and its transformative role in the GBS landscape.The speakers addressed:- Industry Myths – Common misconceptions that continue to cloud the true understanding of People Analytics.- Real Value – How People Analytics, when applied correctly, enables leaders to unlock insights that drive performance, strengthen teams, and shape better business outcomes.- AI Interventions – The ways in which AI is accelerating the impact of People Analytics in GBS and beyond, paving the way for smarter decisions and sustainable transformation.The core message resonated strongly: People Analytics is not about dashboards or data dumps — it is about creating trustworthy, actionable insights that empower organizations to reimagine the future of work.Beyond the stage, ProHance engaged with leaders and practitioners in conversations on the evolving role of workforce management, AI, and digital transformation in shared services.“We are thrilled with the energy and insights shared at SSOW Houston,” said Khiv Singh. “Our discussion highlighted how trusted data can serve as the hidden catalyst in GBS transformation — fueling not just productivity but also resilience and innovation.”About ProHanceProHance is a next-gen AI-led Workforce Management and Operations Enablement platform that combines advanced analytics, machine learning, and automation to transform the way enterprises work. Its comprehensive suite of tools empowers organizations to elevate productivity, enforce compliance, optimize costs, and adapt seamlessly to evolving business landscapes. By delivering actionable, data-driven insights, ProHance enables leaders to unlock new levels of efficiency, resilience, and customer satisfaction. Currently, ProHance is trusted by over 400,000 users across 36 countries to drive measurable value and achieve strategic business objectives with confidence.For more information, visit www.prohance.net or follow us on LinkedIn

