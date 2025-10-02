1TCC® Secures $1.8 Billion Funding Availability to Accelerate Growth in the Global Pharmaceuticals Industry

1TCC in Pharma

This milestone affirms 1TCC’s global leadership with an innovative platform, key partnerships, and elite team powering capital-efficient supply chains.

This development validates our approach and accelerates our mission to reshape supply chain financing and execution in pharmaceuticals.” — Sanjay Bonde, Chairman and CEO of 1TCC

MENLO PARK, CA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 1TCC announced that it has secured a $1.8 billion funding availability from a leading global financial institution to support its expanding role in the pharmaceutical industry. This milestone marks one of the largest commitments of its kind and underscores the confidence of the financial community in 1TCC’s vision, platform, and execution capabilities.With a proven business model and an unmatched intellectual property portfolio, 1TCC has firmly arrived on the world stage. The company’s integrated global platform combines advanced technology, deep industry expertise, and a trusted network of strategic partnerships to deliver transformative supply chain and capital solutions for some of the most critical industries worldwide.Operating across multiple countries, 1TCC is uniquely positioned to address the growing challenges of liquidity, procurement, and supply chain resilience in pharmaceuticals. This new funding commitment provides additional strength to scale its impact, expand global programs, and deepen collaboration with industry leaders.“This development validates our approach and accelerates our mission to reshape supply chain financing and execution in pharmaceuticals,” said Sanjay Bonde , Chairman and CEO of 1TCC. “With the trust of a leading global financial institution and the dedication of our world-class team, we are positioned to drive meaningful change for our clients and partners across the globe.”The funding availability follows a series of strategic milestones that highlight 1TCC’s emergence as the industry’s most advanced and capital-efficient platform. Supported by strong partnerships and a global presence, the company continues to build momentum as the partner of choice for large-scale pharmaceutical supply chain initiatives.About 1TCCTrade Capital Corporation, d/b/a 1TCC, is a global leader in off-balance-sheet inventory funding and supply chain execution solutions. With its innovative technology platform, extensive intellectual property, and global ecosystem of partners, 1TCC enables capital-efficient, resilient, and scalable supply chain programs across key industries including pharmaceuticals, medical devices, aerospace, and high technology. Visit us at www.1TCC.com or connect with us on LinkedIn

