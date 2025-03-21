Trade Capital Corporation® Announces Deployment of Patent-Pending CaaS Wallet® Inventory Card with Global Retail Client

The Inventory Card, part of 1TCC’s patent-pending CaaS Wallet, enables manufacturers, OEMs, and suppliers to hold inventory, freeing up cash while ensuring uninterrupted access to materials.

MENLO PARK, CA, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Trade Capital Corporation(TCC™), the leader in delivering capital-efficient supply chainsthrough its 1TCCplatform solution, announced its expansion into the retail sector with the signing of a global retail client, deploying its patent-pending CaaS WalletInventory Card. This solidifies TCC as a leader in the global supply chain space and underscores the growing demand for the 1TCC solution.The Inventory Card, part of 1TCC’s patent-pending CaaS Wallet, enables manufacturers, OEMs, and suppliers to hold inventory, freeing up cash while ensuring uninterrupted access to materials. TCC’s retail client recognizes the value of TCC’s ability to rapidly deploy capital in their supply chain that optimizes costs, enhances liquidity, and strengthens free cash flow positions.Says Sanjay Bonde, TCC Chairman and CEO, “Retail businesses around the world are subjected to extreme inventory and working capital pressures. We are delighted to onboard global clients on the 1TCC platform which is recognized as the proven go-to solution to support the retail segment mitigate their inventory and cash flow concerns.”About 1TCC1TCCdelivers capital-efficient supply chains with a fully integrated vendor managed inventory technology platform. TCC’s Capital as a Service (CaaS™) solution offers access to cash flow and provides manufacturers with much needed liquidity. Its end-to-end technology platform, 1TCC, enables procurement, logistics, warehousing, track and trace, planning and forecasting as well as integration with third-party logistics providers to deliver comprehensive supply chain services and operational excellence. 1TCC recently announced their partnership with SAP.For more information, visit www.1tcc.com or connect with us on LinkedIn

