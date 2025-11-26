Trade Capital Corporation® (1TCC®) Secures First Patent, Advancing Capital-Efficient Supply Chain Innovation

1TCC® Patent Approved

Patent approval marks a key milestone for 1TCC, strengthening its leadership in delivering capital-efficient supply chains and global inventory solutions.

As we continue to scale, this patent provides a strategic advantage against competitors and imitators” — Michael C. Doran, CSO & General Counsel

MENLO PARK, CA, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 1TCC is pleased to announce that the company’s first patent has been approved for issuance by the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The patent, which covers 1TCC’s capital-efficient supply chain solutions, represents a foundational step in securing the company’s intellectual property portfolio. This approval marks the first win in what the company expects will become a broader, multi-layered patent portfolio.“This is a significant milestone for 1TCC,” said Sanjay Bonde, CEO of 1TCC. “Our patented approach reinforces the uniqueness of our model and strengthens our position as the leader in capital-efficient, technology-enabled supply chain solutions. This validation from the patent office adds meaningful credibility as we expand global partnerships and engage with the world’s largest enterprises.”The newly approved patent further differentiates 1TCC’s platform in a market where innovative funding mechanisms and data-driven supply chain solutions are increasingly essential. The innovation at the core of this patent enables suppliers, manufacturers, and financial institutions to participate in more efficient, transparent inventory funding models — improving liquidity while reducing balance-sheet strain.“As we continue to scale, this patent provides a strategic advantage against competitors and imitators,” added Michael Doran, CSO and General Counsel of 1TCC. “We’re incredibly proud of this achievement and view it as the first of many.”Trade Capital has a pending continuation patent application directed to other aspects of the innovation disclosed in the granted patent. 1TCC will continue to pursue additional patents as the company deepens its technology, expands its infrastructure, and strengthens its global ecosystem.About 1TCCTrade Capital Corporation, d/b/a 1TCC, is a global leader in off-balance-sheet inventory funding and supply chain execution solutions. With its innovative technology platform, extensive intellectual property, and global ecosystem of partners, 1TCC enables capital-efficient, resilient, and scalable supply chain programs across key industries including pharmaceuticals, medical devices, aerospace, and high technology. Visit us at www.1TCC.com or connect with us on LinkedIn

