Six Innovative UAS Companies to Present at Pitch Day During 19th Annual UAS Summit & Expo

Produced by UAS Magazine, Pitch Day highlights emerging startups and growth opportunities for investors and industry leaders

GRAND FORKS, ND, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- UAS Magazine , in partnership with the UAS Angel Network and the Grand Forks Region Economic Development Corporation, announced this week the six companies selected to pitch to a group of angel investors and venture capital firms at the UAS Summit & Expo. The event takes place October 14-15, 2025, in Grand Forks, North Dakota.Each company submitted an application to participate and was selected by a panel of experienced industry investors and professionals.“The companies selected for Pitch Day represent some of the most promising innovators in the UAS industry,” said Marla DeFoe, senior marketing & advertising manager at UAS Magazine. “Each was chosen for their potential to make a meaningful impact, and the UAS Summit & Expo provides them with a valuable platform to connect directly with investors and growth opportunities. We are excited to showcase their vision and support their role in advancing the industry."The six companies selected to give an in-person pitch at the UAS Summit & Expo are:• Vigilant Aerospace Systems• HopFlyt Inc.• Parallel Flight Technologies• Meadowlark Aircraft Company• Vartega, Inc.• DayLyte Batteries"Pitch Day is an incredible opportunity for startups to gain visibility, receive feedback, and connect with key players in the UAS ecosystem," said Delore Zimmerman, co-founder, president & CEO at Praxis Strategy Group and moderator of Pitch Day at the UAS Summit. "It’s more than a presentation—it’s a chance for emerging companies to accelerate growth, explore partnerships, and position themselves for long-term success."Now in its 19th year, the UAS Summit & Expo continues to serve as one of the nation’s premier gatherings for unmanned aircraft systems, driving innovation and shaping the industry at the state, regional, national, and international levels. This year’s Summit will feature keynote addresses from U.S. Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy and U.S. Secretary of the Air Force Dr. Troy E. Meink, as well as remarks from U.S. Senators John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer, U.S. Representative Julie Fedorchak, and North Dakota Lieutenant Governor Michelle Strinden, offering attendees exclusive insights into policies and trends shaping the future of UAS.“Having two Cabinet secretaries, two U.S. senators, a U.S. representative and the lieutenant governor join us this year is extraordinary—something rarely seen at industry events,” said John Nelson, chief operating officer of BBI International and UAS Magazine. “Their participation underscores North Dakota’s unique role at the intersection of national defense, innovation and policymaking.”The conference begins on Tues., Oct. 14, at 7:30 a.m. CDT and will be open to all registered attendees.To view the online agenda and register for the UAS Summit & Expo, click here Investors who are interested in registering for this event may contact Marla DeFoe at mdefoe@bbiinternational.com.About UAS MagazineFor commercial manufacturers and operators, UAS Magazine exclusively highlights the most critical developments and cutting-edge technologies for unmanned aerial systems in the civil, agriculture, defense and commercial markets worldwide. UAS Magazine's readership includes executives, directors, managers and operators from companies and organizations focused on expanding their knowledge of unmanned aerial systems. UAS Magazine is an industry hub connecting decision-makers, who are looking for new technologies, with the most innovative companies.About UAS Angel NetworkThe UAS Angel Network is a collection of accredited individual investors, angel groups and seed funds focused on opportunities in the Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) and Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) industry. The network is hosted by the Unmanned Aerial Systems Cluster Initiative (UASCI), funded through a contract with the U.S. Small Business Administration.About the Grand Forks Region Economic Development CorporationThe Grand Forks Region Economic Development Corporation expands economic opportunity for the Grand Forks region through industry growth and diversification. Our team includes a full-time UAS Sector Development Officer that seeks opportunities and provides support to accelerate the expansion of the UAS industry in our region. The EDC works collaboratively to foster an environment that attracts innovative people and business investment to Grand Forks County and the surrounding region, enhancing economic vitality for long-term prosperity and growth.

