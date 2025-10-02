US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Urges the Family of a Navy Veteran Who Had Asbestos Exposure on Their Ship-Sub-or Shipyard Before 1983 and Who Has Lung Cancer to Call About Compensation-It Might Exceed $100,000

"We are urging the family of a navy veteran who has lung cancer anywhere in the USA to call us at 866-714-6466-if their loved one had routine exposure to asbestos in the navy before 1983. ” — US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

WASHINGTON , DC, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate is appealing to the family of a navy veteran who has recently diagnosed with lung cancer to call them at 866-714-6466 if the veteran had routine exposure to asbestos on their ship, submarine or at a navy shipyard before 1983. Most people do not realize that routine exposure to asbestos in the navy or at work can greatly increase a person's odds of developing lung cancer. People like this also do not know that the $30 billion-dollar asbestos trust funds were set up for them too.

"A navy veteran who develops lung cancer because of asbestos exposure in the service might receive compensation that exceeds $100,000 and we want to emphasize this does not involve suing the navy or the government.

"We are appealing to the family of a navy veteran who has just been diagnosed with lung cancer anywhere in the USA to call us at 866-714-6466-if their loved one had routine exposure to asbestos in the navy before 1983. These types of people might receive significant compensation, and we have law firms on standby to help." https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

Important checklist for a Navy Veteran or individual seeking compensation who has asbestos exposure lung cancer:

* The Navy Veteran or individual must have been exposed to asbestos prior to 1983 in the armed forces or at their place of work.

* The lung cancer diagnosis must have been recently---preferably in the last one or two years.

* The Navy Veteran's-Veteran's or individual's exposure to asbestos must have been substantial and must have involved exposure to asbestos involving more than one product. The ideal Veteran or individual who now has asbestos exposure lung cancer is one who worked as a mechanic, machinist, assisted shipyard workers at a shipyard, worked as an electrician, welder, as a construction worker, plumber or pipefitter, or a member of a repair crew-maintenance crew.

* The Navy Veteran-or individual must be able to get specific about how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos-if they hope to receive the best possible financial compensation. https://USNavyLungCancer.Com



The Advocate says, "We do not want to overwhelm a Navy Veteran-or individual who now has asbestos exposure lung cancer with a long checklist-but to get compensated-all of these things will be necessary. Our appeal is nationwide. If the person, we have just described sounds like your husband, dad or relative--please share this article with them or their family and have them call us at 866-714-6466.” https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

