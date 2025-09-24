US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Urges a Navy Veteran Nationwide Who Has Lung Cancer and Who Had Asbestos Exposure on a Ship-Submarine Before 1983 to Call About Compensation-Don't Play Lawyer Roulette

"If your husband or dad is a navy veteran and he has lung cancer or mesothelioma anywhere in the US please call us at 866-714-6466. We are advocates and we want you to get the best compensation.” — US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, "If you are a US Navy Veteran who has recently been diagnosed with lung cancer and prior to 1983 you had routine exposure to asbestos on a navy ship, submarine or at a shipyard please call us 866-714-6466-we want you to get compensated. Financial compensation for a person like this might exceed $100,000 and it does not involve suing the navy or government. What people like this do not realize is the $30 billion-dollar asbestos trust funds were set up for them too.

"Sadly, the Internet can be a minefield for navy veterans who develop lung cancer or the much rarer mesothelioma because law firms or law firm marketing groups misrepresent what they are. For starters the US Navy and or the federal government do not sponsor a group or groups that help navy veterans who have developed lung cancer or mesothelioma because of asbestos exposure that happened to the veteran while serving our nation.

"What makes us different is we are advocates, we are honest, we are not commissioned employees of a law firm, and we ensure the navy veteran who has lung cancer or the rare mesothelioma gets to a national caliber law firm that can help them get compensated as we are always happy to discuss at 866-714-6466.

If your husband or dad is a navy veteran and he has lung cancer or mesothelioma anywhere in the US please call us at 866-714-6466. We are advocates for people like you are we want you to get the best compensation.



Important checklist for a Navy Veteran or individual seeking compensation who has asbestos exposure lung cancer:

* The Navy Veteran or individual must have been exposed to asbestos prior to 1983 in the armed forces or at their place of work.

* The lung cancer diagnosis must have been recent---preferably in the last one or two years.

* The Navy Veteran's-Veteran's or individual's exposure to asbestos must have been substantial and must have involved exposure to asbestos involving more than one product. The ideal Veteran or individual who now has asbestos exposure lung cancer is one who worked as a mechanic, machinist, assisted shipyard workers at a shipyard, worked as an electrician, welder, as a construction worker, plumber or pipefitter, or a member of a repair crew-maintenance crew.

The Navy Veteran-or individual must be able to get specific about how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos-if they hope to receive the best possible financial compensation.



The Advocate says, "We do not want to overwhelm a Navy Veteran-or individual who now has asbestos exposure lung cancer with a long checklist-but to get compensated-all of these things will be necessary. Our appeal is nationwide. If the person, we have just described sounds like your husband, dad or relative--please share this article with them or their family and have them call us at 866-714-6466."

Legal Disclaimer:

