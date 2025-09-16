Texas Construction Defect Center Now Urges the Owner of a New Home in Houston, San Antonio, Austin or Dallas to Call If their builder is Ignoring Their Home's Serious Construction Defect Issues

New Home

"If you recently purchased a new home in Houston, or anywhere in Texas and your home's builder is ignoring your requests to fix or repair obvious construction defects please call us at 866-714-6466. ” — Texas Construction Defect Center

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Texas Construction Defect Center says. "If you recently purchased a new home in Houston, Dallas, San Antonio or Austin and your home's builder is ignoring your requests to fix or repair obvious construction defects please give us a call at 866-714-6466. Your home might be in an upscale subdivision; it might be a new custom home or a town home. The types of people we want to try to help have repeatedly gone to their homebuilder with punch list items that should have been repaired right after they closed on the sale of the home, or obvious defects that became apparent once the homeowner moved in.

"If the person we have just described in Houston, Dallas, Austin or San Antonio sounds like you please give us a call at 866-714-6466 in the hopes we might be help. Unfortunately many home builders put their customers on ignore after the home buyer closes on the sale of the home. Ignoring the construction defects, or defective workmanship can potentially end up costing the homebuyer big time down the road-if they do not force the homebuilder to make the necessary repairs as we would be happy to discuss." http://Texas.ConstructionDefectCenter.Com

When the Texas Construction Defect Center mentions construction defects they mean a home with the following types of issues:

* Water leaks because of improperly installed or defective stucco, brick or siding.

* Improperly installed windows that create water leaks.

* Exterior doors that were improperly installed that lead to water leaks.

* Air conditioning-heat pump equipment that was improperly installed.

* Defective roofs that were improperly flashed or installed and or that have defective roofing material.

* Defective wood flooring that has splintered or cracked.

* Severe foundation cracks or foundations that are not level.

* Single family custom homes, or expensive homes newer subdivisions that now have mold because the building was not protected during the framing/drywall process, or the home has roof-window-door leaks.

* Improperly installed or defective wood fascia board or wood trim.

* Improper exterior calking of exterior siding that leads to water leaks and mold.

* Framing issues.

* Plumbing issues.

The Texas Construction Defect Center's services are free, again they are focused on custom home buyers in Houston who purchased an expensive custom home or a high-end home in a subdivision that has the types of construction defects listed. The home must only be a few years old, and the homeowners must have documented proof they have tried to mail/email the homebuilder with information about the home's construction defects. "If this sounds like you-please give us a call and we will try to help. For more information a new home buyer in Houston is welcome to call the Texas Construction Defect Center at 866-714-6466.” https://Texas.ConstructionDefectCenter.Com

Legal Disclaimer:

