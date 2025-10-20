Business Awards UK - 2025 Software Development Awards Celebrates Excellence in Code and Design

DONCASTER, UNITED KINGDOM, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Business Awards UK is proud to announce the winners and finalists of the 2025 Software Development Awards , recognising outstanding achievements in software design, development, and technological advancement. These awards celebrate the companies and teams delivering practical solutions, reliable systems, and user-focused platforms that are shaping the future of software worldwide.Business Awards UK 2025 Software Development Awards Winners• Creatio - Best for AI Development• Sharp Electronics (Europe) Limited - Software Development Team of the Year• Appdrawn Software Development - Best for Software Design• J.P.Morgan - Software Product of the Year• YouControl - Rising Star in Software Development• vativeApps - Best for Mobile Development• Arribatec - Best In-House Software Solution• SSLPost - Best for Cybersecurity DevelopmentBusiness Awards UK 2025 Software Development Awards Finalists• CatBase Publishing Systems Ltd - Rising Star in Software Development• Sharp Electronics (Europe) Limited - Best for Cybersecurity Development• J.P.Morgan - Best In-House Software Solution• YouControl - Best for AI Development• ECO & Tech - Best for Mobile Development• Just Starting Out Ltd - Software Product of the YearDriving Progress in Software DevelopmentThe 2025 Software Development Awards recognise organisations and teams that have set new benchmarks across artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, mobile applications, and enterprise platforms. This year’s winners have demonstrated both technical capability and a clear ability to meet complex business needs with efficiency and precision.From reducing IT backlogs with AI-native platforms to safeguarding sensitive data through advanced encryption, the winning projects show how software is being applied to deliver measurable outcomes in real-world environments. Their work reflects a commitment to improving performance, enhancing security, and enabling businesses to operate with greater flexibility and confidence.Business Awards UK commends all winners and finalists for their achievements. These awards highlight the critical role software development plays in every sector of the economy, with solutions that continue to support growth, resilience, and smarter ways of working.

