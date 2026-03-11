Business Awards UK Announces the Winners and Finalists of the 2026 Accountancy Awards

DONCASTER, UNITED KINGDOM, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Business Awards UK is proud to announce the winners and finalists of the 2026 Accountancy Awards , recognising firms and professionals who are reshaping how accountancy supports modern businesses and individuals. This year’s awards highlight organisations combining long-standing expertise with forward-thinking delivery, from multi-generational family firms maintaining exceptional client loyalty, to technology-led platforms simplifying emerging areas such as cryptoasset taxation, and advisory practices helping businesses navigate growth, sustainability, and financial resilience in a challenging economic climate.2026 Accountancy Awards Winners• Oldfield Advisory – Best Family Run Accountancy• Recap Technologies Limited – Accounting Innovation Award• Your Finance Team Ltd – Exceptional Customer Satisfaction• Arendelle Ltd – Bookkeeper of the Year• TurnerBerry Ltd – Outstanding Contribution to Accountancy• Graham Barnetson, Williams Trade Supplies Limited – Accountant of the Year• RPG Crouch Chapman LLP – Accountancy Firm of the Year• My Accountant Friend – Best Boutique Accountancy• VCK Accounting Services – Rising Star Award• T Accountants & Co – Best Tax Advisory Firm2026 Accountancy Awards Finalists• Briars – Best Tax Advisory Firm• Kudos Accounting – Accountancy Firm of the Year• Arendelle Ltd – Best Family Run Accountancy• TurnerBerry Ltd – Accounting Innovation Award• Sarah-Jane Lewis Ltd – Accountant of the Year• Christina Odgers, Towerstone Accountants Ltd – Rising Star Award• Accounting Matters Ltd – Exceptional Customer Satisfaction• MyTaxDoc Accountants & Tax Advisors – Outstanding Contribution to Accountancy• Elevate Accountancy – Best Boutique Accountancy• T Accountants & Co – Bookkeeper of the YearRecognising Professional Excellence and Client ImpactThe achievements recognised in the 2026 Accountancy Awards demonstrate the practical impact of strong financial management and advisory support. This includes firms helping clients improve gross margins and cash flow, strengthen working capital control, and implement more accurate forecasting and reporting systems. Others have reduced administrative burden through automation and digital platforms, improved compliance with HMRC requirements, and supported clients through complex areas such as international tax, restructuring, and emerging asset classes.The awards also recognise firms that prioritise long-term client relationships through clear communication, accessibility, and consistent service standards. From high client retention and referral-led growth to specialist advisory support for niche client groups, the work recognised this year reflects a profession focused on reliability, clarity, and sound financial stewardship. Business Awards UK congratulates all winners and finalists for their professionalism and continued contribution to maintaining high standards across the UK accountancy profession.

