Business Awards UK Announces the Winners and Finalists of the 2026 Pet and Animal Care Awards

DONCASTER, UNITED KINGDOM, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Business Awards UK is pleased to announce the winners and finalists of the 2026 Pet and Animal Care Awards , recognising organisations and professionals who demonstrate outstanding commitment to animal welfare, responsible innovation, and high-quality support for pet owners. The awards highlight businesses and individuals working across veterinary services, specialist training, rehabilitation, technology, and everyday pet care, all contributing to improved wellbeing for animals and stronger relationships between pets and their guardians.The 2026 awards reflect the growing sophistication of the pet care sector, where compassion, professional expertise, and thoughtful service delivery combine to meet the evolving expectations of modern pet owners.Business Awards UK 2026 Pet and Animal Care Awards Winners• PawChamp – Best Pet Care Startup• Mayfield Cattery – Best Cattery• Dignipets – Outstanding Pet Care App• CoVet – Best Pet and Animal Technology• OxyPet – Most Eco-Friendly Pet Product• Platinum K9 Ltd – Exceptional Pet Trainer• PawMotion Rehabilitation – Outstanding Pet Rehabilitation Centre• The Canine School of Trailing – Rising Star Award• Amy’s Cozy Animal Care – Best Mobile Animal Care Provider• Pride Rock Vets – Outstanding Veterinary Clinic• Bella’s Pet Boutique – Pet Retailer of the Year• Pawsome Dog Walking Ltd – Best Dog Walking Service• Puppy Plus Training and Behaviour Services – Outstanding Animal Behaviourist• Collagen For Dogs Ltd – Exceptional Customer Satisfaction• Cheshire Dog Hotel – Best Home Boarding• Farm Cottage Boarding – Best Dog Kennels• FDM Pet Retreat and Academy Ltd – Most Positive Community Impact• Groom Studios – Best Dog Grooming Service• Meow Manor Cattery – Best Family BusinessBusiness Awards UK 2026 Pet and Animal Care Awards Finalists• Dignipets – Outstanding Veterinary Clinic• Happy Henry’s! Grooming and Training – Best Dog Grooming Service• OxyPet – Most Positive Community Impact• Small World Reptiles – Pet Retailer of the Year• Pooch’s Yard – Doggy Day Care LTD – Exceptional Customer Satisfaction• The Canine School of Trailing – Exceptional Pet Trainer• Early Paws Ltd – Best Dog Kennels• Pawsome Dog Walking Ltd – Rising Star Award• Torr’s Exotics Mobile Petting Zoo – Best Mobile Animal Care Provider• Walls4Paws Exclusive Home Boarding and Doggy Day Care – Best Home Boarding• Cheshire Dog Lady – Best Dog Walking Service• Pooch On A Pedestal Ltd – Outstanding Animal Behaviourist• Six Acres Luxury Dog Boarding Ltd – Best Pet Care Startup• HS Canine Hydrotherapy – Outstanding Pet Rehabilitation Centre• EuthaSafe – Best Pet and Animal Technology• Peover Paws – Best Family Business• Meow Manor Cattery – Best CatteryAdvancing Compassion, Innovation, and Professional CareThe achievements recognised in the 2026 Pet and Animal Care Awards illustrate how the sector continues to evolve in response to both changing expectations and new opportunities for innovation. Many of this year’s recognised organisations are addressing complex challenges within pet care, from supporting veterinary professionals through improved technology and workflows to providing specialised behavioural guidance, rehabilitation, and training that prioritise the emotional wellbeing of animals alongside their physical health.The awards also reflect the increasing importance of trust and personal service within the pet care profession. Whether through family-run boarding environments, specialist behavioural support, or dedicated veterinary care, these organisations demonstrate how attentive, knowledgeable service can provide reassurance for owners while improving outcomes for animals. Across the sector, businesses are combining professional expertise with compassion, creating environments where pets receive care that recognises both their individual needs and the strong bonds they share with their families.Alongside these service-focused achievements, the awards highlight organisations exploring new approaches to sustainability, community engagement, and responsible product development within the pet industry. From environmentally conscious innovations to educational initiatives that support the next generation of animal care professionals, the 2026 Pet and Animal Care Awards showcase the breadth of dedication shaping the future of animal wellbeing. Business Awards UK congratulates all winners and finalists for their contribution to raising standards across the pet and animal care profession and for the meaningful difference they make to pets and their owners every day.

