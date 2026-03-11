Business Awards UK Announces the Winners and Finalists of the 2026 Health and Wellbeing Awards

DONCASTER, UNITED KINGDOM, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Business Awards UK is proud to announce the winners and finalists of the 2026 Health and Wellbeing Awards , recognising organisations that are strengthening mental health support, modernising care pathways, improving workplace culture, and expanding access to preventative and community-focused services across the UK.The 2026 awards reflect a sector responding to complex pressures with structured leadership, responsible innovation, and a clear commitment to patient, client, and employee wellbeing. From NHS veteran services and digital HIV prevention platforms to specialist clinics, holistic therapy centres, and employee wellness programmes, this year’s recognised organisations demonstrate how health and wellbeing provision continues to evolve in meaningful and practical ways.Business Awards UK 2026 Health and Wellbeing Awards Winners• Dyslexia Test Centre – Best Mental Health Support Service• Chrysalis Finance – Best Customer Experience• Pure Unity Health Group – Best Company To Work For• Rebalance Osteopathy – Best Alternative Therapy Provider• HEK Fitness Limited – Gym of The Year• Nova Cupping – Best Wellbeing Retreat• POWWR – Best Employee Wellness Programme• HARMONYU Ltd – Rising Star Award• Preventx Ltd – Best Use Of Technology• Evolution Therapy Clinic Ltd – Best Health And Wellbeing Coach• The Women’s Wellbeing Club – Most Influential On Social Media• Thai Serenity and Soul – Best Health Spa• East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust Armed Forces Team – Most Positive Community Impact• The Forge, Therapy Centre & Float Rooms – Best Family BusinessBusiness Awards UK 2026 Health and Wellbeing Awards Finalists• Dyslexia Test Centre – Best Company To Work For• The Multi Path Therapy – Rising Star Award• Rebalance Osteopathy – Best Customer Experience• Munny Group Limited – Best Employee Wellness Programme• Clinical Massage MK – Best Family Business• deafPLUS – Most Positive Community Impact• Neurotalks – Best Mental Health Support Service• VitaGlow Clinic – Best Health Spa• Zhulin Hidden Village – Best Health And Wellbeing Coach• Certified Minds – Most Influential On Social Media• BodyView – Best Use Of TechnologyDelivering Structured Care, Responsible Innovation and Measurable ChangeThe organisations recognised in the 2026 Health and Wellbeing Awards illustrate how modern health provision is being strengthened through practical reform rather than headline claims. In mental health and neurodiversity support, services are redesigning assessment pathways to ensure individuals and families receive clearer guidance, improved aftercare, and greater accessibility at the point of need. Structured feedback systems, transparent communication, and expanded educational resources are helping to reduce anxiety and improve long-term confidence for those seeking answers.In digital health and clinical innovation, this year’s winners demonstrate how technology can be deployed responsibly to widen access and reduce pressure on traditional services. From fully integrated remote treatment pathways to electronic patient record integration and veteran-specific referral systems, these initiatives are improving coordination, reducing delays, and delivering cost savings alongside improved user experience.Workplace wellbeing also features strongly across the 2026 awards. Organisations are embedding employee engagement forums, structured leadership training, flexible working policies, and proactive mental health support into everyday operations. The results include stronger retention, higher engagement rates, and working cultures where wellbeing is treated as a strategic priority rather than an afterthought.Across alternative therapy providers, rehabilitation clinics, gyms, and wellness centres, the emphasis remains on personalised, holistic support. Whether addressing injury recovery, burnout, long-term health conditions, or performance goals, these services are combining clinical expertise with compassionate care and structured programmes designed for sustainable improvement.Business Awards UK congratulates all winners and finalists for their professionalism, integrity, and continued contribution to raising standards in health and wellbeing across the UK.

